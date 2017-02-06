How good is Illinois basketball? ‘Awesome,’ one Missouri coach says

The Webster Groves Statesmen enjoyed their trip to the metro-east on Saturday, and not just because they knocked off Morgan Park, the top Class 3A team in Illinois, 75-57 at the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout.
“Illinois competition’s awesome,” said Webster Groves assistant Scott Stallcup, filling in while head coach Jay Blossom is out with a serious eye condition. “I think probably if you look at the St. Louis area and metro area, a lot of the really, really good teams are on the east side.
“We enjoy coming over and playing Illinois teams. Even if we lose, I think it makes us better. The athleticism that you see, the depth that you see ... that (Morgan Park) team is really deep and that challenged us in some areas.”
Webster Groves got 26 points in the win from Louisville recruit Courtney Ramey and 16 points and nine rebounds from Saint Louis U. recruit Carte’Are Gordon.
