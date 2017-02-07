Edwardsville teams near top of state basketball rankings

The Lebanon Greyhounds girls basketball team remained the only metro-east squad earning a No. 1 ranking when the new Associated Press state basketball polls were released Tuesday.
Lebanon (26-1) continued its reign as the No. 1 team among Class 1A girls programs in the state as the Greyhounds open play at the Madison Regional this week.
The next highest rank for an area team was the Edwardsville boys team. The Tigers (20-1) were second in the new Class 4A state rankings along with being ranked 25th in the country in the latest USA Today Super 25 rankings.
The Edwardsville girls team is 24-0 and ranked third in Class 4A.
East St. Louis (14-7) was the only other area team in the 4A boys state rankings, coming in 13th.
In the Class 3A boys state rankings, Central (21-3) remained at No. 7 while Cahokia (16-7) was 12th.
In Class 2A boys, Marquette (22-3) was fifth and Gibault (17-6) was 14th. The Okawville Rockets (21-3) moved up from fourth to third in Class 1A.
Highland (23-3) and Mississippi Valley Conference rival Civic Memorial (25-2) remained Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, in the Class 3A girls state rankings.
Nashville (22-6) was 16th in the Class 2A girls rankings, while Althoff (19-9) was 17th.
In the 1A girls polls, Lebanon was first and Okawville (20-6) was 10th.
Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Bolingbrook (8)
21-0
107
1
2. Edwardsville (3)
20-1
100
2
3. Curie
21-2
89
3
4. Simeon
20-2
73
4
5. Fremd
21-0
65
5
6. Whitney Young
17-5
45
6
7. Wheaton Warrenville South
23-1
41
8
8. Evanston Township
20-3
19
9
9. Joliet West
19-3
17
10
10. Geneva
25-0
15
NR
Others receiving votes: East Moline United 14. Rockford Boylan 10. East St. Louis 4. Willowbrook 2. Quincy 2.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Springfield Lanphier (8)
18-2
116
2
2. Morgan Park (4)
15-4
108
1
3. Fenwick
19-4
92
5
4. Bloomington
18-4
73
3
5. North Lawndale
19-5
65
4
6. Benton
24-1
61
6
7. Central
21-3
53
7
8. Bogan
15-6
35
9
9. Effingham
19-3
15
NR
10. Washington
18-5
13
NR
(tie)Farragut
8-6
13
10
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 9. Burlington Central 3. Centralia 1. Aurora Central Catholic 1. Rantoul 1.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Chicago Uplift (12)
20-4
128
1
2. Quincy Notre Dame (1)
20-2
107
2
(tie)Orr
14-4
107
3
4. Teutopolis
23-3
90
4
5. Marquette
22-3
76
5
6. Tremont
20-2
43
6
7. Mt. Carmel
21-3
40
9
8. Pinckneyville
22-2
38
8
9. Hoopeston
20-2
18
7
10. Rockridge
16-5
17
NR
(tie) Eldorado
23-2
17
10
Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 14. Pittsfield 7. Gibault 5. Chicago-University 4. Illini Bluffs 4.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Colfax Ridgeview (7)
23-1
119
3
2. Quest Academy (4)
23-2
102
1
3. Okawville (1)
21-3
101
4
4. East Dubuque
24-1
94
5
5. Annawan
23-2
71
7
6. Newark
20-3
68
6
7. Effingham St. Anthony
22-3
66
2
8. Chicago (Hope Academy) (1)
21-4
41
8
9. Mendon Unity
17-5
21
10
10. Depue
22-3
17
9
Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 6. Freeport (Aquin) 6. Patoka 6. Nokomis 1. Chrisman 1
Illinois Girls Basketball AP State Rankings
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Montini (8)
26-1
107
1
2. Rock Island (2)
27-1
99
2
3. Edwardsville (1)
24-0
91
3
4. Homewood-Flossmoor
18-2
72
4
5. Rockford Boylan
25-1
66
5
6. Marist
24-4
46
6
7. Oswego East
23-3
44
7
8. Benet
23-3
38
8
9. Bradley-Bourbonnais
25-2
23
9
10. Hersey
23-3
8
10
Others receiving votes: Springfield 6. Geneva 4. Maine West 1.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Chicago Marshall (11)
26-0
119
1
2. Morton (1)
25-2
108
2
3. Highland
23-3
96
3
4. Civic Memorial
25-2
82
4
5. Mattoon
26-1
65
5
6. Normal University
24-3
64
6
7. Rochester
20-3
51
7
8. Richwoods
24-4
39
8
9. North Lawndale
19-4
14
9
10. Litchfield
25-3
12
10
Others receiving votes: Effingham 4. Galesburg 3. Rockford Lutheran 2. Peoria Central 1.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Byron (12)
27-2
138
1
2. Eureka (2)
24-2
126
2
3. Teutopolis
24-5
104
4
4. Sherrard
23-3
94
5
5. Camp Point Central
23-3
77
3
6. Hall
22-6
71
7
7. Sesser-Valier
23-1
51
8
8. Kewanee
23-3
46
6
9. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood
21-4
20
10
10. Buffalo Tri-City
22-1
13
9
Others receiving votes: Illini West (Carthage) 10. St. Edward 6. Oakwood 3. Beecher 3. Nashville 2. Althoff 2. Havana 2. Gilman Iroquois West 1. Bloomington Central Catholic 1.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Lebanon (11)
26-1
110
1
2. Ashton-Franklin Center
24-2
99
2
3. Galena
25-1
71
6
4. Danville Schlarman
18-5
67
5
5. Calhoun
19-5
56
7
6. Winchester
25-3
42
3
7. Mount Olive
24-3
38
4
8. Colfax Ridgeview
21-4
36
T8
9. Annawan
19-8
28
T8
10. Okawville
20-6
20
10
Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 13. Heyworth 8. Amboy 6. Centralia Christ Our Rock 6. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Princeville 2.
