February 7, 2017 7:41 PM

Edwardsville teams near top of state basketball rankings

The Lebanon Greyhounds girls basketball team remained the only metro-east squad earning a No. 1 ranking when the new Associated Press state basketball polls were released Tuesday.

Lebanon (26-1) continued its reign as the No. 1 team among Class 1A girls programs in the state as the Greyhounds open play at the Madison Regional this week.

The next highest rank for an area team was the Edwardsville boys team. The Tigers (20-1) were second in the new Class 4A state rankings along with being ranked 25th in the country in the latest USA Today Super 25 rankings.

The Edwardsville girls team is 24-0 and ranked third in Class 4A.

East St. Louis (14-7) was the only other area team in the 4A boys state rankings, coming in 13th.

In the Class 3A boys state rankings, Central (21-3) remained at No. 7 while Cahokia (16-7) was 12th.

In Class 2A boys, Marquette (22-3) was fifth and Gibault (17-6) was 14th. The Okawville Rockets (21-3) moved up from fourth to third in Class 1A.

Highland (23-3) and Mississippi Valley Conference rival Civic Memorial (25-2) remained Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, in the Class 3A girls state rankings.

Nashville (22-6) was 16th in the Class 2A girls rankings, while Althoff (19-9) was 17th.

In the 1A girls polls, Lebanon was first and Okawville (20-6) was 10th.

Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Bolingbrook (8)

21-0

107

1

2. Edwardsville (3)

20-1

100

2

3. Curie

21-2

89

3

4. Simeon

20-2

73

4

5. Fremd

21-0

65

5

6. Whitney Young

17-5

45

6

7. Wheaton Warrenville South

23-1

41

8

8. Evanston Township

20-3

19

9

9. Joliet West

19-3

17

10

10. Geneva

25-0

15

NR

Others receiving votes: East Moline United 14. Rockford Boylan 10. East St. Louis 4. Willowbrook 2. Quincy 2.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Springfield Lanphier (8)

18-2

116

2

2. Morgan Park (4)

15-4

108

1

3. Fenwick

19-4

92

5

4. Bloomington

18-4

73

3

5. North Lawndale

19-5

65

4

6. Benton

24-1

61

6

7. Central

21-3

53

7

8. Bogan

15-6

35

9

9. Effingham

19-3

15

NR

10. Washington

18-5

13

NR

(tie)Farragut

8-6

13

10

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 9. Burlington Central 3. Centralia 1. Aurora Central Catholic 1. Rantoul 1.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Chicago Uplift (12)

20-4

128

1

2. Quincy Notre Dame (1)

20-2

107

2

(tie)Orr

14-4

107

3

4. Teutopolis

23-3

90

4

5. Marquette

22-3

76

5

6. Tremont

20-2

43

6

7. Mt. Carmel

21-3

40

9

8. Pinckneyville

22-2

38

8

9. Hoopeston

20-2

18

7

10. Rockridge

16-5

17

NR

(tie) Eldorado

23-2

17

10

Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 14. Pittsfield 7. Gibault 5. Chicago-University 4. Illini Bluffs 4.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (7)

23-1

119

3

2. Quest Academy (4)

23-2

102

1

3. Okawville (1)

21-3

101

4

4. East Dubuque

24-1

94

5

5. Annawan

23-2

71

7

6. Newark

20-3

68

6

7. Effingham St. Anthony

22-3

66

2

8. Chicago (Hope Academy) (1)

21-4

41

8

9. Mendon Unity

17-5

21

10

10. Depue

22-3

17

9

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 6. Freeport (Aquin) 6. Patoka 6. Nokomis 1. Chrisman 1

Illinois Girls Basketball AP State Rankings

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Montini (8)

26-1

107

1

2. Rock Island (2)

27-1

99

2

3. Edwardsville (1)

24-0

91

3

4. Homewood-Flossmoor

18-2

72

4

5. Rockford Boylan

25-1

66

5

6. Marist

24-4

46

6

7. Oswego East

23-3

44

7

8. Benet

23-3

38

8

9. Bradley-Bourbonnais

25-2

23

9

10. Hersey

23-3

8

10

Others receiving votes: Springfield 6. Geneva 4. Maine West 1.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Chicago Marshall (11)

26-0

119

1

2. Morton (1)

25-2

108

2

3. Highland

23-3

96

3

4. Civic Memorial

25-2

82

4

5. Mattoon

26-1

65

5

6. Normal University

24-3

64

6

7. Rochester

20-3

51

7

8. Richwoods

24-4

39

8

9. North Lawndale

19-4

14

9

10. Litchfield

25-3

12

10

Others receiving votes: Effingham 4. Galesburg 3. Rockford Lutheran 2. Peoria Central 1.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Byron (12)

27-2

138

1

2. Eureka (2)

24-2

126

2

3. Teutopolis

24-5

104

4

4. Sherrard

23-3

94

5

5. Camp Point Central

23-3

77

3

6. Hall

22-6

71

7

7. Sesser-Valier

23-1

51

8

8. Kewanee

23-3

46

6

9. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood

21-4

20

10

10. Buffalo Tri-City

22-1

13

9

Others receiving votes: Illini West (Carthage) 10. St. Edward 6. Oakwood 3. Beecher 3. Nashville 2. Althoff 2. Havana 2. Gilman Iroquois West 1. Bloomington Central Catholic 1.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Lebanon (11)

26-1

110

1

2. Ashton-Franklin Center

24-2

99

2

3. Galena

25-1

71

6

4. Danville Schlarman

18-5

67

5

5. Calhoun

19-5

56

7

6. Winchester

25-3

42

3

7. Mount Olive

24-3

38

4

8. Colfax Ridgeview

21-4

36

T8

9. Annawan

19-8

28

T8

10. Okawville

20-6

20

10

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 13. Heyworth 8. Amboy 6. Centralia Christ Our Rock 6. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Princeville 2.

