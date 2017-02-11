Gibault coach Rueter collects career win No. 700

Gibault High School’s Dennis Rueter became the second metro-east boys basketball coach this week to record a landmark victory.
Rueter picked up his 700th career win as the Hawks smothered visiting Mascoutah 41-26 in a nonconference game Friday at Gibault.
Trevor Davis scored 19 points, and Collin Kessler added 11 for Gibault (19-6), which led from start to finish before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
On Tuesday, Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo won his 700th career game.
Rueter, 60, who played at Belleville East, is 700-360 in his career. He has been at Gibault since 1980. Only Collinsville’s Vergil Fletcher (792), Okawville’s Dave Luechtefeld (738) and Waldo (701) have won more games among coaches in the metro-east. Waldo’s Tigers defeated Granite City 71-29 on Friday.
Mascoutah fell to 9-17.
