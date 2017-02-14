Boys Basketball

February 14, 2017 4:03 PM

Edwardsville closer, but can’t crack No. 1 spot in state rankings

Despite picking up four first-place votes, the Edwardsville Tigers remained second in the latest Associated Press boys basketball state rankings behind No. 1 Bolingbrook (23-0).

Edwardsville (22-1) is ranked 24th nationally in USA Today’s Super 25 poll and 25th in the country by MaxPreps. The Tigers are also first in the Belleville News-Democrat Large-School Rankings.

The Okawville Rockets (24-3 before Tuesday) moved up from third to second in the new Class 1A boys basketball state rankings.

The area’s two third-ranked teams in the state are the Edwardsville Tigers girls team (26-0) in Class 4A and the Civic Memorial Eagles girls (27-2) in Class 3A. Despite not playing each other since January, Civic Memorial and Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland (24-3) switched spots with each other this week in the 3A state poll, with Highland moving from third to fourth despite taking an 18-game winning streak into its playoff game Tuesday against Freeburg.

The Central Cougars (23-3), which had a 21-game win streak before Tuesday, remained seventh in the Class 3A boys basketball state rankings while Cahokia (17-8) was 15th.

Marquette (24-3) remains fifth in the 2A boys rankings while Gibault (20-6) was 14th. Gibault coach Dennis Rueter recently picked up his 700th career win.

Illinois Boys Basketball State Rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Bolingbrook (7)

23-0

106

1

2. Edwardsville (4)

22-1

90

2

3. Curie

22-2

84

3

4. Simeon

21-2

70

4

5. Fremd

24-0

57

5

6. Whitney Young

18-5

52

6

7. Wheaton Warrenville South

25-1

38

7

8. Geneva

26-0

26

10

(tie)Evanston

21-3

26

8

10. Joliet West

20-3

16

9

Others receiving votes: East Moline United 12. Algonquin (Jacobs) 7. Rockford Boylan 7. East St. Louis 5. Willowbrook 3. Prairie Ridge 2.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Morgan Park (10)

17-3

104

2

2. Fenwick

20-4

92

3

3. Springfield Lanphier

19-3

89

1

4. Bloomington

19-4

74

4

5. North Lawndale

20-5

61

5

6. Benton (1)

26-1

57

6

7. Central

23-3

47

7

8. Effingham

22-3

31

9

9. Washington

19-5

18

T10

10.Bogan

16-6

15

8

Others receiving votes: Farragut 7. Springfield Southeast 5. Plano 2. Aurora Central Catholic 1. Cahokia 1. Burlington Central 1.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Quincy Notre Dame (4)

22-2

110

T2

2. Chicago Uplift (4)

21-5

105

1

3. Orr (3)

15-4

101

T2

4. Teutopolis (1)

24-3

86

4

5. Marquette

24-3

67

5

6. Tremont

23-2

46

6

7. Mt. Carmel

22-3

33

7

8. Pinckneyville

24-2

30

8

9. Eldorado

25-2

25

T10

10. Rockridge

17-5

17

T10

Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 13. Illini Bluffs 11. Pittsfield 9. Gibault 4. Petersburg PORTA 1. Hoopeston 1. Chicago Christian 1.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (8)

25-1

104

1

2. Okawville (1)

24-3

94

3

3. Quest Academy (2)

25-3

82

2

4. Chicago Hope Academy

22-4

66

10

5. Newark

21-3

61

6

6. East Dubuque

25-2

55

4

7. Annawan

24-3

40

5

8, Effingham St. Anthony

24-4

33

7

9. DePue

23-3

28

10

10.Harvest Christian Academy

21-4

16

NR

Others receiving votes: Mendon Unity 8. Nokomis 7. Goreville 5. Freeport (Aquin) 2.

Illinois Girls Basketball State Rankings

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Montini (5)

27-1

94

1

2. Rock Island (3)

28-1

92

2

3. Edwardsville (2)

26-0

84

3

4. Homewood-Flossmoor

19-2

61

4

5. Rockford Boylan

26-1

58

5

6. Oswego East

24-4

46

7

7. Marist

25-4

40

6

8. Bradley-Bourbonnais

26-2

23

9

9. Benet

24-4

13

8

(tie)Hersey

24-3

13

10

Others receiving votes: Geneva 11. Springfield 10. Evanston 3. Fremd 2.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Chicago Marshall (7)

26-0

87

1

2. Morton (1)

27-2

81

2

3. Civic Memorial

27-2

61

4

4. Highland

24-3

60

3

5. Mattoon

27-1

55

5

(tie) Rochester (1)

25-3

55

7

7. Normal University

25-4

30

6

8. Richwoods

25-4

29

8

9. North Lawndale

20-4

24

9

10. Litchfield

25-3

10

10

Others receiving votes: Galesburg 2. Effingham 1.

