Edwardsville closer, but can’t crack No. 1 spot in state rankings

Despite picking up four first-place votes, the Edwardsville Tigers remained second in the latest Associated Press boys basketball state rankings behind No. 1 Bolingbrook (23-0).
Edwardsville (22-1) is ranked 24th nationally in USA Today’s Super 25 poll and 25th in the country by MaxPreps. The Tigers are also first in the Belleville News-Democrat Large-School Rankings.
The Okawville Rockets (24-3 before Tuesday) moved up from third to second in the new Class 1A boys basketball state rankings.
The area’s two third-ranked teams in the state are the Edwardsville Tigers girls team (26-0) in Class 4A and the Civic Memorial Eagles girls (27-2) in Class 3A. Despite not playing each other since January, Civic Memorial and Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland (24-3) switched spots with each other this week in the 3A state poll, with Highland moving from third to fourth despite taking an 18-game winning streak into its playoff game Tuesday against Freeburg.
The Central Cougars (23-3), which had a 21-game win streak before Tuesday, remained seventh in the Class 3A boys basketball state rankings while Cahokia (17-8) was 15th.
Marquette (24-3) remains fifth in the 2A boys rankings while Gibault (20-6) was 14th. Gibault coach Dennis Rueter recently picked up his 700th career win.
Illinois Boys Basketball State Rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Bolingbrook (7)
23-0
106
1
2. Edwardsville (4)
22-1
90
2
3. Curie
22-2
84
3
4. Simeon
21-2
70
4
5. Fremd
24-0
57
5
6. Whitney Young
18-5
52
6
7. Wheaton Warrenville South
25-1
38
7
8. Geneva
26-0
26
10
(tie)Evanston
21-3
26
8
10. Joliet West
20-3
16
9
Others receiving votes: East Moline United 12. Algonquin (Jacobs) 7. Rockford Boylan 7. East St. Louis 5. Willowbrook 3. Prairie Ridge 2.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Morgan Park (10)
17-3
104
2
2. Fenwick
20-4
92
3
3. Springfield Lanphier
19-3
89
1
4. Bloomington
19-4
74
4
5. North Lawndale
20-5
61
5
6. Benton (1)
26-1
57
6
7. Central
23-3
47
7
8. Effingham
22-3
31
9
9. Washington
19-5
18
T10
10.Bogan
16-6
15
8
Others receiving votes: Farragut 7. Springfield Southeast 5. Plano 2. Aurora Central Catholic 1. Cahokia 1. Burlington Central 1.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (4)
22-2
110
T2
2. Chicago Uplift (4)
21-5
105
1
3. Orr (3)
15-4
101
T2
4. Teutopolis (1)
24-3
86
4
5. Marquette
24-3
67
5
6. Tremont
23-2
46
6
7. Mt. Carmel
22-3
33
7
8. Pinckneyville
24-2
30
8
9. Eldorado
25-2
25
T10
10. Rockridge
17-5
17
T10
Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 13. Illini Bluffs 11. Pittsfield 9. Gibault 4. Petersburg PORTA 1. Hoopeston 1. Chicago Christian 1.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Colfax Ridgeview (8)
25-1
104
1
2. Okawville (1)
24-3
94
3
3. Quest Academy (2)
25-3
82
2
4. Chicago Hope Academy
22-4
66
10
5. Newark
21-3
61
6
6. East Dubuque
25-2
55
4
7. Annawan
24-3
40
5
8, Effingham St. Anthony
24-4
33
7
9. DePue
23-3
28
10
10.Harvest Christian Academy
21-4
16
NR
Others receiving votes: Mendon Unity 8. Nokomis 7. Goreville 5. Freeport (Aquin) 2.
Illinois Girls Basketball State Rankings
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Montini (5)
27-1
94
1
2. Rock Island (3)
28-1
92
2
3. Edwardsville (2)
26-0
84
3
4. Homewood-Flossmoor
19-2
61
4
5. Rockford Boylan
26-1
58
5
6. Oswego East
24-4
46
7
7. Marist
25-4
40
6
8. Bradley-Bourbonnais
26-2
23
9
9. Benet
24-4
13
8
(tie)Hersey
24-3
13
10
Others receiving votes: Geneva 11. Springfield 10. Evanston 3. Fremd 2.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Chicago Marshall (7)
26-0
87
1
2. Morton (1)
27-2
81
2
3. Civic Memorial
27-2
61
4
4. Highland
24-3
60
3
5. Mattoon
27-1
55
5
(tie) Rochester (1)
25-3
55
7
7. Normal University
25-4
30
6
8. Richwoods
25-4
29
8
9. North Lawndale
20-4
24
9
10. Litchfield
25-3
10
10
Others receiving votes: Galesburg 2. Effingham 1.
