Late 3-pointers lift Triad past Civic Memorial

Triad junior Kyle Cox and senior Jake O’Dell each made a 3-pointer in the final 2:21 to spark the Knights over Civic Memorial 51-48 in a key Mississippi Valley Conference game.
It was the first game in Rich Mason Gymnasium, renamed in a pregame ceremony.
“We battled tonight,” said first-year Triad coach Josh Hunt, whose club trailed 13-4 late in the first quarter. “We got down early, and to (the Eagles’) credit, they played well early. For us to handle that, keep our wits about us and keep battling, I was happy about that.”
The Knights (17-9, 6-3) pulled ahead of the Eagles (18-9, 5-3) in the league. Highland, which defeated Jerseyville on Friday, is just 8-17 overall but leads the MVC at 7-2.
Civic Memorial coach Doug Carey expressed disappointment, but is looking forward to the Eagles’ home game Monday against Highland.
“If we take care of business Monday and Friday (at Waterloo), we can still get a piece of the conference (title),” Carey said. “We’ve got to forget about this and be ready to go Monday.”
Key moments
Triad, which trailed 23-18 at halftime, led 34-30 late in the third quarter. That’s when the Eagles went on an 11-2 spree to lead 41-36.
Civic Memorial’s lead was 43-41 when Cox hit his big 3-pointer to give Triad a 44-43 lead with 2:21 to play. Eagles junior Jaquan Adams responded with a shot in the lane to put the Eagles back on top 45-44.
O’Dell, however, got open in the right corner and hit his 3-pointer that put the Knights ahead to stay at 47-45 with 49 seconds left.
“We had a really long possession,” O’Dell said. “Noah (Moss) hit me on a kickout. He drew two guys and kicked it out. I was wide open and just happened to knock it down.”
Key performers
Junior Beau Barber led Triad with 15 points, while Moss and senior Kyle Rood had 12 points apiece. O’Dell and Cox each had six points.
Adams led the Eagles with 15 points. Clark had 14, and senior David Lane had 11.
Neither team received any scoring from its bench.
