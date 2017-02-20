Boys Basketball

February 20, 2017 7:59 AM

Okawville stays No. 1 all season, tops final BND small-school poll

By Norm Sanders

BND Boys Basketball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams (final rankings for small schools); voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (7)

24-1

2.

East St. Louis

16-7

3.

Belleville West

16-8

4.

Belleville East

15-10

5.

Cahokia

17-8

Also receiving votes: Althoff (15-9), Alton (13-10), Central (23-4), O’Fallon (14-11), Mater Dei (16-11)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (7)

26-3

2.

Gibault

21-7

3. (tie)

Carlyle

18-12

3.

Nashville

17-12

5.

Wesclin

15-13

Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (13-12), Madison (12-15), Roxana (12-17), Marissa (16-10)

