Okawville stays No. 1 all season, tops final BND small-school poll

BND Boys Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams (final rankings for small schools); voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (7)
24-1
2.
East St. Louis
16-7
3.
Belleville West
16-8
4.
Belleville East
15-10
5.
Cahokia
17-8
Also receiving votes: Althoff (15-9), Alton (13-10), Central (23-4), O’Fallon (14-11), Mater Dei (16-11)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Okawville (7)
26-3
2.
Gibault
21-7
3. (tie)
Carlyle
18-12
3.
Nashville
17-12
5.
Wesclin
15-13
Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (13-12), Madison (12-15), Roxana (12-17), Marissa (16-10)
Comments