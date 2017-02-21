Boys Basketball

February 21, 2017 6:05 PM

The No. 1 Class 4A team in the state is located in Edwardsville

By Norm Sanders

nsanders@bnd.com

After breaking into the national rankings earlier this month, the Edwardsville Tigers are now the top-ranked Class 4A team in Illinois.

Edwardsville (24-1 before Tuesday) claimed eight of 10 first-place votes in the new Associated Press Class 4A state rankings released Tuesday and replaced Bolingbrook in the top spot. The Tigers are also ranked 23rd in the nation by MaxPreps and are 22nd in the USA Today Super 25 national rankings.

East St. Louis (16-7 before Tuesday) was tied for 11th in the Class 4A state poll.

In the new Class 3A state rankings, Central (23-4) fell from seventh to ninth after Okawville ended the Cougars' 21-game win streak last Friday on a last-second shot that led to a 60-58 victory.

Cahokia (17-8) was 12th in Class 3A/

Marquette (26-3) remained fifth in the final Class 2A state rankings while Gibault (21-7), which is playing in same regional as the Explorers, was 15th.

Okawville (26-3) remained at No. 2 in the final Class 1A state rankings.

Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders

Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Edwardsville (8)

25-1

97

2

2. Bolingbrook (1)

23-1

75

1

3. Simeon

24-3

71

4

4. Evanston Township

23-3

66

T8

5. Fremd (1)

25-0

65

5

6. Curie

23-3

50

3

7. Wheaton Warrenville South

26-1

39

7

8. Whitney Young

20-7

27

6

9. Joliet West

22-3

21

10

10. East Moline United

22-6

9

NR

Others receiving votes: Rockford Boylan 7. East St. Louis 7. Geneva 6. Willowbrook 4. Jacobs 2. Lincoln Way East 2. Benet Academy 1. Danville 1.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Morgan Park (6)

19-6

94

1

2. Fenwick (2)

23-4

90

2

3. Springfield Lanphier (2)

21-3

84

3

4. Bloomington

20-4

67

4

5. North Lawndale

20-6

58

5

6. Benton

27-2

43

6

7. Effingham

23-3

35

8

8. Washington

21-5

30

9

9. Central

23-4

14

7

10. Bogan

16-7

12

10

Others receiving votes: Springfield Southeast 11. Cahokia 6. Farragut 3. Burlington Central 2. Aurora Central Catholic 1.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Quincy Notre Dame (7)

24-2

104

1

2. Chicago Uplift (2)

21-5

96

2

3. Orr (2)

16-5

93

3

4. Teutopolis

25-3

78

4

5. Alton Marquette

26-3

59

5

6. Pinckneyville

26-2

38

8

7. Tremont

23-3

34

6

8. Rockridge

19-5

31

10

9. Mt. Carmel

22-4

18

7

10. Pittsfield

24-2

14

NR

Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 9. Illini Bluffs 6. Pleasant Plains 5. Eldorado 5. Gibault 3. Hoopeston 3. Sterling Newman 3. Petersburg PORTA 3. Williamsville 2. Chicago-University 1.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (7)

26-1

96

1

2. Okawville (2)

26-3

91

2

3. Chicago Hope Academy

23-4

71

4

4. Quest Academy (1)

25-4

67

3

5. Newark

23-3

57

5

6. Annawan

27-3

50

7

7. East Dubuque

27-2

45

6

8. DePue

24-3

27

9

9. Harvest Christian Academy

23-4

20

10

10. Effingham St. Anthony

23-5

9

8

Others receiving votes: Patoka 5. Nokomis 4. Freeport (Aquin) 3. Crab Orchard 2. Mendon Unity 2. Elverado 1.

Related content

Boys Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Triad names gymnasium after former basketball coach

View more video

Sports Videos