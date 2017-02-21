The No. 1 Class 4A team in the state is located in Edwardsville

After breaking into the national rankings earlier this month, the Edwardsville Tigers are now the top-ranked Class 4A team in Illinois.
Edwardsville (24-1 before Tuesday) claimed eight of 10 first-place votes in the new Associated Press Class 4A state rankings released Tuesday and replaced Bolingbrook in the top spot. The Tigers are also ranked 23rd in the nation by MaxPreps and are 22nd in the USA Today Super 25 national rankings.
East St. Louis (16-7 before Tuesday) was tied for 11th in the Class 4A state poll.
In the new Class 3A state rankings, Central (23-4) fell from seventh to ninth after Okawville ended the Cougars' 21-game win streak last Friday on a last-second shot that led to a 60-58 victory.
Cahokia (17-8) was 12th in Class 3A/
Marquette (26-3) remained fifth in the final Class 2A state rankings while Gibault (21-7), which is playing in same regional as the Explorers, was 15th.
Okawville (26-3) remained at No. 2 in the final Class 1A state rankings.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Edwardsville (8)
25-1
97
2
2. Bolingbrook (1)
23-1
75
1
3. Simeon
24-3
71
4
4. Evanston Township
23-3
66
T8
5. Fremd (1)
25-0
65
5
6. Curie
23-3
50
3
7. Wheaton Warrenville South
26-1
39
7
8. Whitney Young
20-7
27
6
9. Joliet West
22-3
21
10
10. East Moline United
22-6
9
NR
Others receiving votes: Rockford Boylan 7. East St. Louis 7. Geneva 6. Willowbrook 4. Jacobs 2. Lincoln Way East 2. Benet Academy 1. Danville 1.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Morgan Park (6)
19-6
94
1
2. Fenwick (2)
23-4
90
2
3. Springfield Lanphier (2)
21-3
84
3
4. Bloomington
20-4
67
4
5. North Lawndale
20-6
58
5
6. Benton
27-2
43
6
7. Effingham
23-3
35
8
8. Washington
21-5
30
9
9. Central
23-4
14
7
10. Bogan
16-7
12
10
Others receiving votes: Springfield Southeast 11. Cahokia 6. Farragut 3. Burlington Central 2. Aurora Central Catholic 1.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (7)
24-2
104
1
2. Chicago Uplift (2)
21-5
96
2
3. Orr (2)
16-5
93
3
4. Teutopolis
25-3
78
4
5. Alton Marquette
26-3
59
5
6. Pinckneyville
26-2
38
8
7. Tremont
23-3
34
6
8. Rockridge
19-5
31
10
9. Mt. Carmel
22-4
18
7
10. Pittsfield
24-2
14
NR
Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 9. Illini Bluffs 6. Pleasant Plains 5. Eldorado 5. Gibault 3. Hoopeston 3. Sterling Newman 3. Petersburg PORTA 3. Williamsville 2. Chicago-University 1.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Colfax Ridgeview (7)
26-1
96
1
2. Okawville (2)
26-3
91
2
3. Chicago Hope Academy
23-4
71
4
4. Quest Academy (1)
25-4
67
3
5. Newark
23-3
57
5
6. Annawan
27-3
50
7
7. East Dubuque
27-2
45
6
8. DePue
24-3
27
9
9. Harvest Christian Academy
23-4
20
10
10. Effingham St. Anthony
23-5
9
8
Others receiving votes: Patoka 5. Nokomis 4. Freeport (Aquin) 3. Crab Orchard 2. Mendon Unity 2. Elverado 1.
Comments