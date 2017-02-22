Althoff and CBC battle right to the buzzer

A potential Senior Night stunner for the Althoff Crusaders fell short at the end Wednesday as CBC High from St. Louis escaped Belleville with a 62-60 basketball victory.
Kale Catchings got a steal and completed a 3-point play with 9.6 seconds remaining to put CBC on top after Althoff had just taken the lead on a shot by C.J. Coldon with 30 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, Althoff inbounded the ball from underneath their basket with four seconds remaining. A shot by senior Dante Ray was off the mark as the Cadets (17-9) held off the upset bid.
“We were trying to look at slip-action, dump in on Ed (Edwyn Brown) on the back side,” Althoff coach Greg Leib said. “Dante, he’s probably shot 7,000 or 8,000 jumpers from that corner. We got a good look. Dante shoots that shot a lot, he hits that shot a lot. But it didn’t work out and I take full responsibility, I should have run something different.”
Key performers
Bateman finished with 21 points and five 3-pointers while Ray finished with 12 points and Brown had 10. The Crusaders (16-10), playing the rest of the season without injured Saint Louis University recruit Jordan Goodwin, took a tough CBC team that had recently beaten St. Louis area powerhouse Chaminade right down to the wire.
Sam Orf scored CBC’s first 10 points and finished with a team-high 21 while Catchings added 13 points and the crucial steal and big bucket at the end.
CBC coach Justin Tatum, father of former Chaminade All-American and Duke University freshman Jayson Tatum, said he felt fortunate to pull out a victory.
“It was a really good battle and a a good test for us because we wanted a challenge going into the playoffs,” Coach Tatum said. “I know they’re missing their best player but they’re still well coached and they played hard on Senior Night. We needed the win.”
Althoff led 35-31 at halftime, but hit just four of 15 shots in the third quarter as CBC grabbed a 46-45 advantage.
Key sequence
CBC led 55-51 but Althoff wouldn’t go away, taking a 58-57 lead with 1:57 remaining on a 3-pointer by Bateman.
After Coldon’s late shot put Althoff back on top, Catchings worked his way into position to make the defensive play of the night with a steal.
“He was at the right place at the right time, but it started with the discipline of the guys in the corner not fouling, Tatum said. “They could have fouled and we could have been (watching Althoff shoot) one-and-one, but they stayed solid, made the kid make a decision and Kale was in the right place.”
