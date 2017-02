Alton Marquette celebrates 2A basketball regional title win over Gibault

The Alton IL Marquette Catholic High School Explorers defeated the Waterloo IL Gibault Catholic High School Hawks 54-48 Friday in the IHSA boys basketball Class 2A Gibault Regional championship game played in Waterloo, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Marquette got 20 points from junior Sammy Green in the win.