Okawville and Metro-East Lutheran claim regional titles

The Okawville Rockets got 29 points from senior Noah Frederking on Friday and cruised to an 80-65 victory over the Marissa Meteors in the championship game of the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional.
Josh Madrid added 11 points for the Rockets, while Luke Hensler and Shane Ganz both had nine points.
Okawville (28-3), which has won three straight regional titles, will play Carrollton at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Okawville Sectional semifinals.
Marissa senior Kyle Smith led all scorers with 34 points. He finished his career with 2,002 points, the most by any player in school history.
“Good for him; that’s a lot of points,” Okawville coach Jon Kraus said. “He made some tough shots, and we guarded him with our toughest player most of the night. It was a good night for him, and I’m glad he accomplished that goal.”
Metro-East Lutheran 66, Madison 63
Metro-East Lutheran (18-13) won for the 14th time in its last 16 games, holding off the Madison Trojans to win the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional championship.
Metro-East Lutheran will face New Berlin at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals of the Okawville Sectional.
