Okawville and Metro-East Lutheran claim regional titles

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season Pause

1:25 Civic Memorial moves into 3A super-sectional after knocking off rival Highland

2:19 Edwardsville basketball coach talks win over O'Fallon

1:26 Belle Valley 119 superintendent retiring at end of school year

1:19 Unch's Bar and Grill in Cahokia

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

4:23 Cancer deaths are on the decline

4:45 Doctor talks about importance of early detection

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection