Wesclin celebrates basketball regional title

The Wesclin IL High School Warriors from Trenton, IL, near St. Louis, MO traveled to Hillsboro IL to take on the Hilltoppers in the Illinois Class 2A boys basketball regional tournament championship game. Wesclin advanced to the Nashville IL sectional, where the Warriors will play Alton IL Marquette in the next round of the IHSA State Playoff series. The Warriors will face Marquette in the semifinals of the Nashville Sectional Wednesday.