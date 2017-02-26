March Madness is the best ticket in sports. And don’t dismiss the preps.

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt

1:52 Community reception held to commemorate 100 years since East St. Louis race riots

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system