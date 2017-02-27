Highland barely survives regional opener with Mascoutah

1:03 Student of the week Alex DiGiovanni Pause

1:23 Althoff senior CJ Coldon talks about the win

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County

0:40 St. Clair County Board member sworn in

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business

1:11 Track hoe tears up car wash for small change

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:25 Civic Memorial moves into 3A super-sectional after knocking off rival Highland