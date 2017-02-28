Edwardsville remains No. 1 in the final state rankings; Cahokia 10th

Nationally-ranked Edwardsville held down the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Class 4A state rankings released Tuesday.
The Tigers (27-1 before Tuesday), who open the playoffs Tuesday at the Granite City Regional, are ranked 21st in the nation in the USA Today Super 25 poll and 23rd in the country by MaxPreps.com. Edwardsville has won its last 22 games and its only loss came to Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West.
East St. Louis, competing at the Class 4A Belleville East Regional, is 14th in the Class 4A.
Cahokia (18-10) broke into the Class 3A Top 10 at No. 10 in the final state rankings of the season. The Comanches are at the Class 3A Mater Dei Regional.
Also in 3A, Central (24-4) moved up from ninth to eighth after winning 22 of its last 23 games.
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Edwardsville (7)
27-1
78
1
2. Bolingbrook (1)
24-1
73
2
3. Simeon
24-3
60
3
4. Evanston
24-3
53
4
5. Fremd
26-0
51
5
6. Curie
23-3
38
6
7. Wheaton Warrenville South
27-1
28
7
8. East Moline United
22-6
16
10
9. Whitney Young
20-7
14
8
10. Joliet West
22-3
13
9
Others receiving votes: Geneva 5. Rockford Boylan 4. Willowbrook 3. East St. Louis 2. Algonquin (Jacobs) 2.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Morgan Park (5)
19-6
67
1
2. Fenwick (1)
24-4
61
2
(tie) Springfield Lanphier (1)
23-3
61
3
4. Bloomington
21-4
48
4
5. North Lawndale
20-6
42
5
6. Benton
28-2
32
6
7. Bogan
16-7
22
10
8. Central
24-4
17
9
9. Effingham
24-4
10
7
10. Cahokia
18-10
8
NR
Others receiving votes: Washington 6. Eisenhower 3. Aurora Central Catholic 3. Springfield Southeast 2. Hillcrest 2. Burlington Central 1
