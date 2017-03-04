Boys Basketball
Okawville senior scores career-high 40 points in sectional championship win
The Okawville IL High School Rockets from defeated the New Berlin IL High School Pretzels 68-47 Friday in the IHSA Class 1A Okawville Sectional championship boys basketball game in Okawville, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Okawville senior Noah Frederking scored 40 points and passed former Wesclin IL High School star Paul Lusk to become the all-time metro-east scoring leader in a 68-47 sectional championship win Friday over New Berlin.