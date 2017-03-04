Okawville senior scores career-high 40 points in sectional championship win

The Okawville IL High School Rockets from defeated the New Berlin IL High School Pretzels 68-47 Friday in the IHSA Class 1A Okawville Sectional championship boys basketball game in Okawville, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Okawville senior Noah Frederking scored 40 points and passed former Wesclin IL High School star Paul Lusk to become the all-time metro-east scoring leader in a 68-47 sectional championship win Friday over New Berlin.
East St. Louis senior talks about big performance in win over Althoff

Kerion Chairs talks about scoring 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday in regional win over Althoff. The East St. Louis Senior High School Flyers defeated the Belleville Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders 60-68 in an IHSA class 4A Belleville East high school regional semifinal game played at Belleville East High School in Belleville, IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.

Wesclin celebrates basketball regional title

The Wesclin IL High School Warriors from Trenton, IL, near St. Louis, MO traveled to Hillsboro IL to take on the Hilltoppers in the Illinois Class 2A boys basketball regional tournament championship game. Wesclin advanced to the Nashville IL sectional, where the Warriors will play Alton IL Marquette in the next round of the IHSA State Playoff series. The Warriors will face Marquette in the semifinals of the Nashville Sectional Wednesday.

Wesclin junior's career game lifts Warriors to regional title

The Wesclin IL High School Warriors from Trenton, IL, near St. Louis, MO traveled to Hillsboro IL to take on the Hilltoppers in the Illinois Class 2A boys basketball regional tournament championship game. Wesclin advanced to the Nashville IL sectional, where the Warriors will play Alton IL Marquette in the next round of the IHSA State Playoff series. Wesclin junior Brandon Courtney scored a career-best 34 points to lead the Warriors to the win.

Althoff basketball senior talks about win over Marion

The Belleville IL Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders boys basketball team defeated the Marion IL High School Wildcats boys basketball team in an Illinois High School Association boys basketball team in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO. Marvin Bateman drained five first-quarter 3-pointers to ignite the fuse that carried the Crusaders to victory.

