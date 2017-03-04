Cahokia defeats Mater Dei for regional title

Belleville West basketball's EJ Liddell talks about 43-point game

Edwardsville basketball star talks win over East St. Louis

Firefighters battle blaze in Collinsville

Firefighters battle flames at Collinsville house fire

Silvey's shot sends Edwardsville girls basketball to state final

Sights & sounds of a military funeral in Arlington National Cemetery

Belleville Police have a new exercise room

2:50