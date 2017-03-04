Frederking’s monster night pushes Okawville one win from state

Okawville senior Noah Frederking scored a career-high 40 points to help the Rockets to a 68-47 sectional championship win over New Berlin.
Okawville (30-3) will play Unity High School from Mendon at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacksonville Bowl super-sectional.
During the game, Frederking also became the all-time leading scorer in metro-east boys basketball history with 2,747 career points, passing former Wesclin star Paul Lusk, who had 2,743 points from 1986-90.
“It doesn’t mean anything,” Frederking said without the hint of a smile. “No, man. I just want to go get a title.”
Key sequence
Despite battling flu-like symptoms, Frederking had 10 points in the first quarter and a personal-best 28 by halftime.
“Tonight he was just on a mission,” Okawville coach Jon Kraus said of Frederking. “The last three years he’s been involved in games where we didn’t finish the year like we wanted to. He looked like he made up his mind that we weren’t going to end it here tonight.”
Frederking said the memory of painful playoff losses the last three years drove him to the big night.
“Before the game (Coach Kraus) told me to go get one, go get this win,” Frederking said. “I went out there and attacked every time I got the ball. What happened, happened. I didn’t want to feel like how we did every other year. I want to end the season on a win, and I did everything in my power to get us a win.”
New Berlin trailed 14-9 after the first quarter before the Frederking explosion in the second quarter.
Frederking had 18 second-quarter points, hitting two 3-pointers, scoring on a 3-point play and going 5 for 5 at the foul line.
The Pretzels made a run at the Rockets early in the second half, cutting the lead to 44-31, but could get no closer.
“More than anything, tonight was about us,” New Berlin coach Blake Lucas said. “Us being here was no accident. We had a historic season; this is arguably the best New Berlin basketball team in the history of the school.”
Key performers
Shane Ganz had 11 points for Okawville, and Payten Harre had 10.
Hunter Stockton led New Berlin with 12 points, and Max Day added 10.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
