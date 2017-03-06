Cahokia faces test against Benton

After defeating the Mater Dei Knights to win the Mater Dei Regional on Friday, the Cahokia Comanches once again have the task of playing an opponent on its home court when they take on the Benton at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Benton sectional.
The Comanches, who got key fourth-quarter plays from Thomas Bell and Jakorey Davis, held off Mater Dei 52-45 on Friday for its third win in its last four games.
“We beat Mater Dei on its home floor, now we have to play Benton on its home floor,” Cahokia coach Darian Nash said following the regional title win. “We have to be ready to play for 32 minutes.”
Benton,in just its second season of playing in Class 3A after competing in Class 2A, defeated Carbondale 53-50 in the Carterville Regional final. Austin Wills scored 12 of his 21 points in the final four minutes as the Rangers rallied from a five-point deficit to pull of the win.
“I really don’t know much about them except that they have a couple of excellent shooters and they play good defense,” Nash said. “We just have to get up on them and make sure we have a hand in their face.”
Bell is averaging 18 points per game, while Davis averages 12 points per game.
That, along with continued improvement from sophomore Richard Robinson, has Nash feeling good about the Comanches chances.
“It comes to execution on both ends of the court this time of year,” Nash said. “I think we’ve really picked up our defense the last few games. Hopefully that continues.”
Comments