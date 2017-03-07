West is the only team to beat Edwardsville this season. The teams met again in sectional play.

The Edwardsville boys basketball team defeated Belleville West 56-43 in the semifinals of the Class 4A Ottawa Sectional.
Senior guard Mark Smith scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Tigers to the win over the Maroons, who so far represent the only blemish on Edwardsville’s push for a Class 4A state championship.
With the semifinal victory — played at Collinsville’s Virgil Fletcher Gym for the sake of easy travel — the 29-1 Tigers advance to the sectional final in Ottawa. They will face Danville (22-8) at 7 p.m. Friday.
West’s season ends at 20 wins for the first time in coach Joe Muniz’s 13-year tenure and with its first regional championship since 2012.
The Maroons’ season highlight, however, was defeating Edwardsville, currently ranked No. 1 in Illinois by the Associated Press, back on Dec. 3.
It looked like West could do it again after they held the Tigers to just 9-of-29 shooting through the first three quarters. But for A.J. Epenesa’s turn-around jumper at the buzzer, the Maroons would have gone into the fourth quarter with a two-point lead.
But Smith had his own 8-2 run to spark a fourth-quarter onslaught.
KEY MOMENTS
The game was tied at 8 apiece with 2:10 left in the first quarter when Oliver Stephen hit a 3-pointer, and Smith put down a pair of authoritative dunks in a 7-0 run that could have put the Tigers in command.
But West senior Tyler Dancy scored six points in the second quarter, and DeAndre Jackson had a key putback on his own missed shot to make it a two-point game, 23-21, at halftime.
The Maroons led for five minutes of the third quarter and held a two-point edge after Elijah Powell hit a pair of free throws late in the period.
Epenesa tied the game with a turn-around jumper at the buzzer to tie the game at 30.
That’s when Smith took charge, rallying the Tigers ahead with a 3-pointer and a conventional 3-point play.
Edwardsville, to that point, had shot just 1 of 11 from beyond the arc, but Stephen drained another to put the Tigers ahead by 10. Then A.J. Epenesa made the lead 47-35 with a spectacular dunk off the alley-oop from Smith.
The play drew a technical foul, but the Tigers closed on an 11-3 run. They shot 8 of 10 from the field in the fourth quarter.
KEY PERFORMANCES
Epenesa finished with 11 points for Edwardsville, and Stephen added eight. The Tigers finished 43.6 percent from the field. They also shot 13 of 15 from the line.
Dancy, a four-year starter at West, wrapped up his high school career with 15 points, topping 1,300 for his career. Liddell was held to two points in the first half, but finished with 10. Powell had nine.
The Maroons shot 37.5 percent from the field, but just 2 of 10 from 3-point range. They were 6 of 11 on free throws.
Comments