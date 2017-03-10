Boys Basketball

Okawville Rockets advance to Class 1A state title game for first time in 30 years

By Norm Sanders

PEORIA

Noah Frederking scored 24 points, and Shane Ganz added 17 Friday as the Okawville Rockets advanced to the Class 1A state basketball championship game with a 63-48 semifinal victory over the Newark Norsemen.

Okawville (32-3) will face St. Anthony (29-5), from Effingham, for the state championship at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.

Okawville’s last trip to the boys state basketball title game was in 1987, when the Rockets lost to the Venice Red Devils.

