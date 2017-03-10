Boys Basketball
Edwardsville's AJ Epenesa talks about Mark Smith's 45-point performance
The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers played Danville IL in the finals of the Ottawa IL Class 4A Sectional. The winner advanced to the Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena in Normal IL on the campus of Illinois State University for a shot at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Championship. The Tigers advance to the Normal IL Super-Sectional against Chicago IL Simeon Career Academy at Redbird Arena.