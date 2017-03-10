Mark Smith scores 45 for Edwardsville in sectional final win

The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers played Danville IL in the finals of the Ottawa IL Class 4A Sectional. The winner advanced to the Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena in Normal IL on the campus of Illinois State University for a shot at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Championship. The Tigers advance to the Normal IL Super-Sectional against Chicago IL Simeon Career Academy at Redbird Arena.
The Okawville IL High School Rockets from defeated the New Berlin IL High School Pretzels 68-47 Friday in the IHSA Class 1A Okawville Sectional championship boys basketball game in Okawville, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Okawville senior Noah Frederking scored 40 points and passed former Wesclin IL High School star Paul Lusk to become the all-time metro-east scoring leader in a 68-47 sectional championship win Friday over New Berlin.

Kerion Chairs talks about scoring 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday in regional win over Althoff. The East St. Louis Senior High School Flyers defeated the Belleville Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders 60-68 in an IHSA class 4A Belleville East high school regional semifinal game played at Belleville East High School in Belleville, IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.

The Wesclin IL High School Warriors from Trenton, IL, near St. Louis, MO traveled to Hillsboro IL to take on the Hilltoppers in the Illinois Class 2A boys basketball regional tournament championship game. Wesclin advanced to the Nashville IL sectional, where the Warriors will play Alton IL Marquette in the next round of the IHSA State Playoff series. The Warriors will face Marquette in the semifinals of the Nashville Sectional Wednesday.

The Wesclin IL High School Warriors from Trenton, IL, near St. Louis, MO traveled to Hillsboro IL to take on the Hilltoppers in the Illinois Class 2A boys basketball regional tournament championship game. Wesclin advanced to the Nashville IL sectional, where the Warriors will play Alton IL Marquette in the next round of the IHSA State Playoff series. Junior Mick Stephens opened the overtime period with a tie-breaking 3-pointer coach Brent Brede said turned momentum in Wesclin's favor for good. Wesclin landed 15 shots from beyond the arc in the win.

