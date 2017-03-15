Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors

The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers lost to the Chicago IL Simeon High School Wolverines in the IHSA Class 4A high school boys basketball super-sectional game played at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, IL near Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville is from Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO. Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo talks about the standout careers of six Tiger seniors following the loss.
teschman@bnd.com

Boys Basketball

Okawville Rockets basketball coach breaks down state semifinal win

The Okawville IL High School Rockets defeated the Newark IL High School Norsemen 63-48 in the semifinals of the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 1A state high school boys basketball tournament in Peoria, IL. Okawville is in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Okawville will face Effingham IL St. Anthony for the state title at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Peoria.

Boys Basketball

East St. Louis senior talks about big performance in win over Althoff

Kerion Chairs talks about scoring 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday in regional win over Althoff. The East St. Louis Senior High School Flyers defeated the Belleville Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders 60-68 in an IHSA class 4A Belleville East high school regional semifinal game played at Belleville East High School in Belleville, IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.

Sports Videos