Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors

The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers lost to the Chicago IL Simeon High School Wolverines in the IHSA Class 4A high school boys basketball super-sectional game played at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, IL near Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville is from Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO. Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo talks about the standout careers of six Tiger seniors following the loss.