Mascoutah looking for basketball coach after Oltmann resignation

Scott Oltmann’s second tenure as the boys basketball coach at Mascoutah High School was nowhere near as long as the first.
Oltmann, who coached the Indians from 1993 to 2010, returned last season and coached two years before deciding to resign again.
The 57-year-old Oltmann cited his upcoming retirement as the main reason for stepping down.
“I put in for that and they accepted my retirement letter on Tuesday,” said Oltmann, whose final two teams were 10-20 this season and 7-23 in 2015-16. “I was probably going to coach two more years, but once I get locked in after this retirement letter it made more sense to resign. It was a tough decision.
“I’m going to miss it and I like the game, I like our kids and we’ve got some good kids coming up yet. They’re going to have a chance to do well.”
Counting his previous tenure, which included three regional titles and 10 Mississippi Valley Conference championships, Oltmann’s Mascoutah teams won 304 games against 238 losses.
“We would liked to have a few more wins over the last few years, we weren’t able to get those,” Oltmann said. “That was the toughest part, coming back and thinking you could win right away. We weren’t able to do that.”
I’m going to miss it and I like the game, I like our kids and we’ve got some good kids coming up yet. They’re going to have a chance to do well. Former Mascoutah coach Scott Oltmann
Mascoutah started 7-3 this season, but won only two of its next 20 games with a roster that included seven sophomores, three juniors and three seniors.
The top scorers were sophomore guard Malik Green (11.2 points per game) and 6-foot-5 junior forward Blake Weiss (10.4 ppg). Weiss missed the final portion of the season with a wrist injury.
Mascoutah Athletic Director Scott Battas has already begun searching for a new coach, but appreciated the job Oltmann did.
“He did a great job trying to get us back on solid ground and in some ways, we were able to do that,” Battas said “You’ve got to have all the parts and it takes time to develop all those parts. He just decided it was time to step away for good and we support him.
“He coached me in high school and I’ve worked with him significantly since he’s been back. He wants the program to be what it used to be and that’s going to take time. He wants to see that here as bad as anybody.”
Oltmann’s coaching staff included assistants Troy Medvick, Robbie Rudy, Ben Norrenberns and L.P. Wills.
“We’ll have some internal candidates for sure, we’re certainly not going to limit our options,” Battas said. “We owe it to the school district and the program to find the best fit, to hopefully come up with somebody with a goal to make us good long-term.”
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
Comments