Recruiting battle for Edwardsville’s Mark Smith heats up

The recruiting battle for Edwardsville senior all-state guard and Illinois Mr. Basketball Mark Smith is heating up.
The 6-foot-4 guard had a whirlwind Thursday that included visits in Edwardsville with Missouri, Michigan State, Kentucky and Illinois. Smith also has a weekend visit planned to Michigan State, and Spartans head coach Tom Izzo and his staff visited Edwardsville recently to meet with Smith and his family.
Ohio State and other schools also remain extremely interested in Smith, whose performance this season caused his recruiting to take off quicker than any metro-east senior in recent seasons.
Smith averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Tigers this season, helping them reach the Class 4A super-sectional. Smith also had 44 3-pointers.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
