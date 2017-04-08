East’s Pickett asks out of commitment to Illini

Belleville East senior Javon Pickett, who was among St. Louis-area leaders with 25.9 points per game, has asked the University of Illinois for his release from a National Letter of Intent he signed in November.
He is the second metro-east basketball star to make a break from the Illini and new head coach Brad Underwood. Jeremiah Tilmon, the 6-foot-11 five-star recruit from East St. Louis, asked out of his commitment Wednesday.
NCAA rule allow for the release since he was recruited by John Groce, who was first as Illinois’ head coach on March 11.
Pickett and Tilmon announced their decisions on personal social media accounts. Pickett issued a release on Instagram.
“Thank you to the University of Illinois for supporting my family and I during my recruitment,” Pickett wrote. “However, after the coaching change I experienced a level of apprehension due to the relationship my family and I developed with Coach Groce. After long thoughts and prayers I have decided to ask for my release from my NLI.
Both also said that Illinois remains an option, though speculation continues to mount that Tilmon will land at Missouri with new head coach and fellow East St. Louis product Cuonzo Martin.
“Coach Underwood has been highly supportive during this transition, however I need to ensure that as a student-athlete I am putting myself in the best possible situation to succeed both as a student and athlete,” Pickett said through his release. “During this period I would like to stress that all options remain open to include the University of Illinois. I want to thank the fans and staff of Illini Nation. Your support has been tremendous from the very beginning.”
Pickett, a 6-4, 190-pound forward, had his breakout year as a sophomore with 14.3 points per game for the Lancers, but became one of the top scorers in the area with 23.5 points per game his junior season.
He ranked third in St. Louis and No. 1in the metro-east as a senior, adding a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game to his nearly 26 points of offense.
The college recruiting sites 24-7 Sports and Rivals rate Pickett a three-star prospect. Illinois is the only Big 10 program to make him an offer, however. He also received offers from Drake, Illinois State and Loyola-Chicago of the Missouri Valley Conference, as well as Illinois-Chicago and Tennessee State.
Pickett also showed interest in joining Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin at St. Louis University, but received no scholarship offer.
Before his ouster, Groce had assembled a top 10 recruiting class that also included Trent Fraizer of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Peoria Manual’s DeMonte Williams, both rated as four-stars.
