Smith picked to play in Derby Festival Classic in Louisville

Illinois Mr. Basketball Mark Smith — an emerging UK recruiting target for the class of 2017 — was added to next week's Derby Festival Classic, which finalized its rosters on Thursday. Smith - a 6-foot-5, 225-pound guard from Edwardsville averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists this past season.
The Derby Classic will be played April 15 at Freedom Hall in Louisville. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the first UK signee to appear in the Derby Classic since Dominique Hawkins and Derek Willis in 2013. Brad Calipari, a UK walk-on, played in last year's showcase.
Paul Dunbar star and Kentucky Mr. Basketball Taveion Hollingsworth, a WKU signee, is the only Kentucky native among the 22 players in the Classic.
