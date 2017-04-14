All-star basketball games to be played Saturday at Collinsville High

Althoff’s Jordan Goodwin, Belleville East’s Javon Pickett and East St. Louis’ Jeremiah Tilmon are among a group of Illinois all-star boys basketball players that will square off against their counterparts from Missouri at 3 p.m. Saturday at Collinsville High School.
The boys game will be preceded by a girls game at noon, with a dunk contest and other activities scheduled to be held between games. Admission to the event is $5.
Goodwin, the Belleville News-Democrat’s Class 3A-4A Player of the Year in 2014-15 and 2015-16, has signed with Saint Louis University. Pickett and Tilmon recently were released from their scholarships at Illinois and are again being actively recruited. Pickett recently received offers from Saint Louis University and Western Kentucky.
Other players on the Illinois boys team are: Cahokia’s Thomas Bell; Belleville West’s Tyler Dancy; Althoff’s Edwyn Brown and Marvin Bateman; Collinsville’s Kenrique Brown; Belleville East’s Rico Sylvester; Edwardsville’s Oliver Stephen; and East St. Louis’ Kerion Chairs and Arthur Carter.
The Missouri boys teams consists of: Vashon’s Darren Huntley, Levi Stockard and Tromon Weston; Webster Groves’ Isaiah Ford and Cam Potts; Normandy’s Christian Bender; Westminster’s Steve Webb; Cardinal Ritter’s Ryan Trice; Pattonville’s Desten Williams and Tyler Sales; North Tech’s Erik Hicks; and Northwest’s Ryan Warren.
Stockard has signed with Kansas State.
Metro-east players from Illinois competing in the girls game are: Granite City’s Addaya Moore and Haley Crider; Edwardsville’s Makenzie Silvey and Criste’on Waters; O’Fallon’s Divine Lane; Althoff’s Maggie Reimer; Civic Memorial’s Allie Troeckler; Collinsville’s Kaitlyn Fischer and Antionette Buehne; Cahokia’s Katelyn Clark; and East St. Louis Nia McCaskill.
Moore has signed with Illinois, while Troeckler has signed with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Troeckler is Civic Memorial’s all-time leading scorer.
Silvey and Waters are headed for Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
