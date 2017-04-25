Mark Smith is ready to make his college choice

The frenetic recruiting of Edwardsville High School basketball star Mark Smith will conclude at 6 p.m. Wednesday when Smith announces where he will play in college.
The ceremony is in Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium at the high school, where Smith helped transform himself into one of the most sought-after prospects in metro-east history.
Illinois and Michigan State are believed to be the top contenders for Smith, a 6-foot-4 guard who was Mr. Basketball in Illinois, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois and the Belleville News-Democrat’s Class 3A-4A Player of the Year.
Smith’s stock soared during a senior season in which he averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers (30-2). The former Missouri baseball recruit also made 44 3-pointers, was named the Most Valuable Player of the Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic and scored a career-high 45 points in the Ottawa Sectional final against Danville.
Smith recorded at least 30 points in eight games, reaching double figures in 31 of Edwardsville’s 32 games. He shot 82 percent from the free-throw line (164-for-200).
In addition to Illinois and Michigan State, other Division I schools to make a scholarship offer to Smith included Kentucky, Ohio State, Indiana, Kansas State, Butler, California, Nebraska, Texas, Northwestern, DePaul, Utah, Georgia Tech and Boston College.
Illinois, Michigan State, Kentucky, Texas, Missouri and Duke, among others, made in-home visits to Smith in recent weeks as the recruiting intensified.
Mid-level programs were squeezed out of the process as Smith immediately began elevating his game at the season-opening Battling Bulldogs Thanksgiving Tournament in Highland.
Smith amassed 104 points, 35 rebounds and 43 assists in Edwardsville’s victories over Waterloo, Carbondale, Highland and Althoff, which had won the Class 3A state title in 2016.
At several points during the season, Smith attributed his increased production to his decommitment from his baseball scholarship to Missouri, where he had planned to be a pitcher. An arm injury led to Smith’s decision to instead pursue basketball.
Smith, the son of Anthony and Yvonne Smith, has everything a college program covets from a guard. He’s strong, versatile, a top defender and tremendous leaper. He has legitimate 26- to 28-foot range on 3-pointers, is a solid student and an unselfish performer.
The Tigers, who were ranked No. 1 in Illinois for the first time in history, advanced to the Normal Super-Sectional, where their season ended with a 76-64 loss to Chicago Simeon.
