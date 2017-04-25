Mark Smith is ready to make his college choice

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors Pause 0:53 Parents get call about school bus crash near Mascoutah 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 2:20 Montessori School teacher wins technology innovation awards 1:38 Prowler caught on video 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 0:58 One seriously injured after school bus crash on Illinois 161 3:27 How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 1:56 Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In this file video from March 10, 2017, the Edwardsville IL High School Tigers played Danville IL in the finals of the Ottawa IL Class 4A Sectional. The winner advanced to the Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena in Normal IL on the campus of Illinois State University for a shot at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Championship. The Tigers advance to the Normal IL Super-Sectional against Chicago IL Simeon Career Academy at Redbird Arena. teschman@bnd.com