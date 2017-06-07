Smith, Pickett headline local IBCA all-stars

University of Illinois recruit Mark Smith and Missouri recruit Javon Pickett headline a large group of metro-east-area players who will showcase their talents Saturday at the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-star games at Pontiac High School.
Named “Mr. Basketball” in Illinois this past season after leading Edwardsville to the Class 4A Super-Sectional, Smith is one of five local players who will compete as a member of the South All-Stars when they play the North in the Class 3A-4A boys game.
The Class 3A-4A all-star game is set for 6 p.m. at Pontiac High School and will be the fourth of four games pitting the top players in the state against each other.
The Class 1A-2A girls game kicks off the day of hoops at noon and will be followed by the girls 3A-4A game at 2 p.m. and the Class 1A-2A boys game at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are valid for all four games.
Pickett, a Belleville East graduate, will team with Smith on the Class 3A-4A all-team. Other local players competing will be Belleville West graduate Tyler Dancy; Oliver Stephen, of Edwardsville; Thomas Bell, of Cahokia; and Jack Strieker, of Central.
Southwestern Illinois College recruit and Gibault High School graduate Trevor Davis will be joined by Connor Toennies, of Carlyle, and Shane Ganz, of Okawville, who will compete on the South All-Stars in the Class 1A-2A game.
Three-time first-team all-state selection Allie Troeckler, of Civic Memorial, and Alex LaPorta, of Highland, will compete on the South All-Star team in the girls Class 3A-4A contest. Mater Dei graduate Kelsey Gerdes will play for the South All-Stars in the Class 1A-2A contest.
