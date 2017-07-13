Red Bud boys basketball coach resigns

After three years at the helm of the Red Bud High School boys basketball program, Vance Porter has resigned as Musketeers head coach.
Porter, 54, a Red Bud native and longtime assistant before taking over head coaching duties prior to the 2014-15 season, said there were many reasons for his decision to step down.
“But the main reason ... my goal has always been with any team I’ve ever had was to get the kids to play hard, act right and play as a team. I prided myself in putting a product on the floor each night that was fun to watch,” Porter said. “I don’t feel like that in the last 1 1/2 years, that I have been able to do that.
“But that’s on me. That is the fault of nobody else. It’s me.”
The Musketeers have struggled while competing in the Cahokia Conference. Red Bud was 9-21 and 8-19 the past two seasons under Porter, who graduated from Red Bud High School in 1981.
“I was out of coaching for a little bit. Each kid is different, and I think that they’ve changed a little bit. But was part of it me? Was I not willing to change, to adapt? I don’t know,” Porter said. “You have kids who work hard, who put the time in.
“A kid like Blake Cowell — who was a starter for us last year, and who puts in the time in the summer in the gym and in the weight room — he made this decision a very difficult one for me. Alex (Sievers) is another kid like that, and we have a couple of sophomores who work their butts off.”
Porter, who was the head coach at New Athens High School from 1999-2002 was an assistant at Red Bud for eight years and was also the Musketeers’ freshman head coach for a year. While basketball has taken up his time in the fall and winter months, golf — and specifically managing the golf course at North County Country Club in Red Bud — will continue to take up time in the spring, summer and early fall.
“I can’t tell you how fortunate I feel to have had the opportunity to coach in my hometown,” Porter said. “I was in the right place at the right time, and I’m so grateful to the administration at Red Bud High School for giving me this opportunity.”
Persons interested in applying for the boys head coaching job at Red Bud should contact athletic director Kevin Cartee at kcartee@redbud132.org.
