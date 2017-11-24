Metro-east high school basketball roundup

Liddell leads West to win
Belleville West junior EJ Liddell had his second straight 30-point game to lead the Maroons to a 75-65 win over Montgomery Carver High School in the semifinals of the Washington Tournament of Champions.
The Maroons (3-0) will play Sam Houston High School for the tournament championship Saturday at 5 p.m.
Liddell, who on Wednesday drained 35 points in a win over College Park, Texas, scored 30 in the Maroons’ victory Friday. He also had 14 rebounds, eight blocked shots and was 7 for 7 from the free throw line.
“He played awfully well,” said Belleville West coach Joe Muniz. “They were very big and long but they just didn’t have anybody who could stop him physically. He can get to the rim in transition and he had a bunch of offensive rebounds.”
Junior Lawrence Brazil III added 16 for West and senior guard Malachi Smith scored 13.
“(Brazil) got some steals and he got a lot of baskets in transition,” Muniz said.
East advances at Centralia
Three players reached double figures for the Belleville East Lancers in a 49-46 win over Springfield at the Centralia Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
Jaylen Lacey led the way with a game-high 18 points. Isaiah May added 13 and Jordan Yates pitched in 11.
The Lancers stretched a three-point halftime lead to 10 by the end of the third quarter, but Springfield rallied to make things close in the end.
East next plays Chicago Julian Saturday at 11 a.m.
Collinsville improves to 3-0
At the Marion Tournament, Collinsville knocked off Meridian, 68-41.
Three players reached double figures for the Kahoks, including Ray’Sean Taylor’s game-high 19 and 10 rebounds. Keydrian Jones scored 16 points with nine rebounds and Marshall Harrison had 11 points and eight boards.
Collinsville led 31-20 at the half and widened its advantage to 26 points by the end of the third quarter.
The Kahoks (3-0) next face Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Highland wins again in Effingham
Highland shot a red-hot 63.3 percent from the field in a 56-30 route of Bethany Okaw Valley at the Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
Eight players scored for Highland, including Brady Feldman and Cameron Altadonna, who had eight points each. Steven Schniers scored seven points, Sam LaPorta had six, Machael Barth had four and Christian Kassey scored two.
The Bulldogs (2-1) continue in pool play Saturday.
Madison knocks off Marissa
Cameron Jameson scored a game-high 23 points and Kendall Kennedy added another 10 to lift the Madison Trojans to a 63-35 win over Marissa at the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off.
The Trojans (2-1) will face Valmeyer Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Madison held a 33-20 lead at halftime, but took command in the third quarter.
Marissa was led by Cameron Bowlby's 7 points. The Meteors (1-2) will play Roxana Saturday at 1 p.m.
Lebanon falls to Odin
Lebanon gave up an early lead to Odin at the at the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off.
The Eagles defeated the Greyhounds, 54-43, despite a game-high 19 points from Lebanon junior David Krumsieg.
Caleb Jourdan led Odin with 16 points and Seth Nix added another 12.
Odin (2-1) will face St. Louis College Prep Saturday at 4 p.m. for the tournament's consolation championship. Lebanon (1-2) faces Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 12:30 p.m.
Dupo falls short
The Dupo Tigers fell to 0-3 in a tough one-point loss to Wood River at the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off.
Wood River defeated Dupo, 41-40.
Tyler Touchette had 12 points for the Tigers, who led at halftime, 24-20. Darren Spuill scored a game-high 14 for Wood River, who out-shot Dupo 46.2 percent to 29.8 percent. Mark Saint Peters added 10 points for Wood River.
Dupo (0-3) plays Gillespie Saturday at 11 a.m. Wood River (1-2) plays Litchfield at 11:30 a.m.
Valmeyer wins at Turkey Tip-Off
Cole Juelfs posted a game-high 27 points to lead Valmeyer over Roxana at the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off.
The Pirates defeated the Shells, 71-54.
Juelfs landed 11 of 15 shots to lead Valmeyer which, as a team, shot 49.1 percent from the field including nine 3-pointers. Michael Chism added 17 points and Philip Rinehardt scored 13 for the Pirates.
Valmeyer (2-1) will place Madison Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Roxana plays Marissa at 1 p.m.
Gibault falls to Metro-East Lutheran
Gibault wasted 18 points by Logan Doerr in a 48-40 loss to Metro-East Lutheran Friday in Edwardsville.
Metro-East Lutheran (3-0) advanced to the championship game of its own Turkey Tip-Off with the the win. The Knights will face Alton Marquette Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Eagles (2-1) will play Piasa Southwestern for third place at 5:30 p.m.
Gibault trailed 26-13 at the half.
In addition to Doerr’s 18, Josh Besserman scored 12 for the Eagles. Metro-East Lutheran was led by Damonte Bean’s 17 points.
