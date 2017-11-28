These 30 players lit up metro east scoreboards last week

▪ Alton junior Malik Smith averaged 18.7 points in leading the Redbirds to a second place finish at the Alton Tip-Off Classic last week. A 6-foot-3 guard, Smith scored 26 points in the Redbirds 75-67 loss to (St. Louis) St. Mary’s in the title game.
▪ Belleville East seniors Jaylen Lacey and Jordan Yates combined to score nearly 23 points and 13 rebounds per game last week as Belleville East opened its season with a 3-1 effort at the Centralia Thanksgiving Tournament. Lacey averaged 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, while Yates scored 40 points and pulled down 39 rebounds in four games.
▪ Belleville West junior all-state forward EJ Liddell averaged 27 points and 9.8 rebounds as he led the Maroons to a second place finish at the Washington Invitational. Liddell shot 68.4 percent (39-57) from the field and blocked 24 shots in the four games.
▪ Central senior Tyler Joest scored 21 points in the Cougars 58-45 win over Robinson at the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament on Friday. Joest averaged 16 points per game for Central, which finished 2-2 in the week-long event.
Never miss a local story.
▪ JaQuan Adams scored at a 21.8 ppg game clip as he helped the Civic Memorial Eagles to a 4-0 finish at the Triad Tournament. Adams scored 27 points in the Eagles 69-62 win over Granite City. He also had 44 rebounds in the tournament.
▪ Senior Malachi Smith and juniors Keith Randolph and Lawrence Brazil III all played key roles in helping Belleville West place second in the Washington Tournament. Brazil averaged 12.5 points with 11 steals, while Randolph, a burly 6-5, 240-pound forward scored 10.8 points and pulled down eight rebounds per game. Smith, a transfer from Belleville East scored 11.8 points and and averaged 5.8 rebounds per game.
▪ Junior Marshall Harrison and sophomore Ray-Sean Taylor have helped Collinsville get off to a 4-1 start. A 6-3 guard, Harrison is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while the 6-foot Taylor is averaging 16 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
▪ Columbia senior Jordan Holmes scored 31 points in the Eagles season-opening loss to Mascoutah at the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic.
▪ East St. Louis standouts Terrance Hargrove and Joe Reece have been lighting up the scoreboard early and often for the Flyers who finished 2-1 as the Springfield Lanphier Tournament last week. Hargrove, one of the top juniors in the St. Louis area, averaged 21 points while Reece scored 17.3 points per game
▪ Edwardsville guard Jack Marinko scored 28 points in the Tigers season-opening 47-44 win over St. Louis DeSmet.
▪ Gibault junior guard Karson Huels averaged 19 points for the Hawks who opened their season with a 2-2 performance at the Metro East Lutheran Tournament last week. A 5-10 guard, Huels was 10-of-20 from beyond the 3-point arc.
▪ Granite City guard Emmitt Gordon averaged 22.7 points last week for a Warriors team which finished 1-3 at the Triad Tournament.
▪ Lebanon forward/center David Krumsieg averaged 16.8 points and nearly 11 rebounds for a Greyhounds team that was 2-2 at the Metro East Lutheran Tournament.
▪ Lovejoy guards Antwan Glaspar and Khari Jackson have combined for 24 3-point baskets for a Wildcats squad that is off to a 2-3 start. Glaspar is leading the team in scoring with an 18.8 average and is 11-of-20 from the 3-point line. Jackson, who had connected on an amazing 13-of-15 from beyond the 3-point line, is scoring at a 14.4 per game clip.
▪ Cameron Jameson and Kendall Kennedy have helped first year coach Maurice Baker get the Madison Trojans off to a 3-1 start. Jameson is averaging 17.7 points, while Kennedy is adding an even 16 points per contest.
▪ Senior center Jaxon Heintz is averaging nearly 17 points for a New Athens team that won two of three games at the Christopher Tournament last week. Heintz is one of four New Athens players averaging over 13 points per game.
▪ One of the more athletic guards in the metro-east, O’Fallon senior Jalen Hodge is averaging 22 points for a Panthers team that went 2-2 last week at the Alton Tournament. Hodge made 50 percent of his 3-point attempts (8-for-16).
▪ Triad seniors Beau Barbour and Kyle Cox have helped the Knights get off to a 3-1 start. Barbour is averaging 17.5 points, while Cox is right at 15.5 points per contest.
▪ Valmeyer senior forward Michael Chism is averaging 17.8 points for a Pirates team that has split four games this season. Chism is one of four Valmeyer players averaging in double figures.
▪ Waterloo senior Eli Dodd scored 23 points in the Bulldogs 67-60 loss to Wesclin at the Mascoutah Tournament. Doss is averaging 19 points for Waterloo (1-1).
▪ Wesclin’s Nate Brede, Brandon Courtney and Hunter Ottensmeier are all averaging 14 points per game for a Warriors team that is 2-0 at the Mascoutah Tournament.
Comments