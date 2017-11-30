Basketball Roundup: Red Bud wins at Trico tournament, Edwardsville and Lebanon girls still unbeaten

Boys Basketball
Red Bud wins at Trico tourney
Two starters scored in double figures to lead Red Bud to its second win at the Trico Ernie Bozarth Tournament, 44-36, over Sparta.
Griffin Ziebold scored a game-high 17 points, going 7 of 8 from the free throw line, while Alex Birchler pitched in 15.
The Musketeers (2-1) trailed 21-18 at halftime, but outscored the Bulldogs by 11 points in the second half.
Jonah Beston led Sparta with 12 points, and Carlos Keen scored 10.
Red Bud next plays Steeleville at Trico at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Sparta (0-3) closes its tournament play against Harrisburg at 6 p.m.
Red Bud
8
10
11
15
- 44
Sparta
7
14
7
8
- 36
Red Bud (44):
Griffin Ziebold 17, Alex Birchler 15, Blake Cowell 6, Jaden Birkner 3, Cory Fithian 2, Alex Sievers 1,
Totals:
FG-12 (1 3-point FG) FT-19/24 PF-20.
Sparta (36):
Beston 12, Keen 10, Harris 6, Anderson 4, Connors 2,J. Williams 2,
Totals:
FG-11 (0 3-point FG) FT-14/19 PF-18.
Girls Basketball
Lebanon dominates in seventh win
The unbeaten Lebanon Greyhounds had a 32-point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 61-24 win over Valmeyer on Thursday.
The victory got the Greyhounds off to a 7-0 start to their season.
Emily Reinneck led the way with 17 points, while Kendra Bass pitched in 16 more. Katie Fertig and Madison Shoenfeld scored eight each. Krista Bass pulled down seven rebounds to go with her six points.
Valmeyer, which was held to just three points in the first half, got 15 points from McKenna Litteken.
Lebanon takes on Red Bud at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Valmeyer (0-5) hosts New Athens at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Lebanon
35
10
14
2
- 61
Valmeyer
3
0
8
13
- 24
Lebanon (61):
Emily Reinneck 17, Kendra Bass 16, Katie Fertig 8, Madison Schoendfeld 8, Krista Bass 6, Essie Meeker 4, Abigail Reinneck 2,
Totals:
FG-26 (4 3-point FG) FT-5/7 PF-10.
Valmeyer (24):
McKenna Litteken 15,Tinleigh Jakimaukas 6,Addyson Kimberlin 2,Brooke Maus 1,
Totals:
FG-9 (1 3-point FG) FT-5/13 PF-0.
New Athens knocks off Gibault
Courtney Ragland scored 22 points to lead New Athens to a 53-38 win over Gibault.
Danika White added 15 points for the Yellow Jackets, who improved to 3-4 with the victory.
Gibault wasted a 19-point effort by Ashlyn Wightman, who shot 9 of 19 from the field. Sidney Wightman added nine points for the Hawks.
Gibault (5-2) next faces Madison on Monday. New Athens travels to Valmeyer.
New Athens
13
17
13
10
- 53
Gibault
8
17
9
4
- 38
New Athens (53):
Courtney Ragland 22, Danika White 15, Brooke Jansen 8, Bryanne McBride 5, Joelli Wahlig 3,
Totals:
FG-20 (0 3-point FG) FT-13/17 PF-5.
Gibault (38):
Ashlyn Wightman 19,Sidney Wightman 9,Maddie Davis 8,Alexis Chambers 2,
Totals:
FG-18 (0 3-point FG) FT-2/10 PF-8.
Waterloo falls to Civic Memorial
In Mississippi Valley Conference play, Civic Memorial rallied ahead of Waterloo early and cruised to a 76-23 victory.
Four players reached double figures for CM, including Kaylee Eaton, who shot 6 of 8 from the field on her way to a game-high 17 points. Tori Sandefer added 14, while Anna Hall and Alaira Tyus pitched in 12 each. Tori Pfeifer pulled down nine rebounds for the Eagles.
Waterloo was held to 10 points through three quarters. Bailey Bosler led the Bulldogs with eight points.
Civic Memorial (6-0) is back home Monday to face Triad. Waterloo (0-7) plays host to Mascoutah.
Civic Memorial
22
27
19
8
- 76
Waterloo
6
2
2
13
- 23
Civic Memorial (76):
Kaylee Eaton 17, Tori Standefer 14, Anna Hall 12, Alaira Tyus 12, Makenzie Cato 5, Harper Buhs 4, Kourtland Tyus 4, Monica Baker 2, Tori Pfeifer 2, Hannah Schmidt 2, Hannah Sontag 2,
Totals:
FG-29 (6 3-point FG) FT-12/19 PF-12.
Waterloo (23):
Bailey Bosler 8,Riley Diekman 5,Haley Aldridge 4,Ali Scace 4,Sydney Luedeman 2,
Totals:
FG-10 (0 3-point FG) FT-3/7 PF-14.
Columbia earns win over Wesclin
The Columbia Eagles got back on the winning track after three straight losses by defeating Wesclin 59-39 in Cahokia Conference play Thursday.
Junior Sophia Bonaldi scored a career-best and game-high 25 points for Columbia, hitting on 10 of 17 shots from the field and going a perfect 4 for 4 at the free throw line. Whitney Edwards, meanwhile, contributed 17 points, her fourth double-figure performance in five games this season.
The Eagles improved to 2-3 and will play at Carlyle at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Wesclin suffered its third loss in a row to fall to 3-5. The Warriors next face Freeburg at home at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Wesclin
4
9
11
15
- 39
Columbia
17
16
14
12
- 59
Wesclin (39):
Columbia (59):
Sophia Bonaldi 25,Whitney Edwards 17,Lexi Touchette 8,Fae Harrell 5,Aryn Henke 2,Haley Mathews 2,
Totals:
FG-22 (2 3-point FG) FT-13/18 PF-18.
Edwardsville extends regular season streak
Edwardsville won its 53 straight regular season game with a 75-31 Southwestern Conference victory over Collinsville on Thursday.
Last season’s Class 4A state runners-up were led by Iowa-bound senior Kate Martin, who scored a career-best 28 points to go with 11 rebounds. Rachel Pranger added 15 points, and Myriah Noodel-Haywood scored 11.
The Tigers led by 17 at halftime.
Faith Liljen and Venise Govan scored six points each to lead Collinsville, which fell to 3-2.
The Kahoks next travel to East St. Louis for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday. Edwardsville (5-0) will play a big conference match at home against Belleville East, also at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Edwardsville
19
18
16
22
- 75
Collinsville
8
12
4
7
- 31
Edwardsville (75):
Kate Martin 28, Rachel Pranger 15, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 11, Quierra Love 9, Megan Silvey 4, Jaylen Townsend 4, Sydney Kolnsberg 2, Katelynne Roberts 2,
Totals:
FG-28 (4 3-point FG) FT-15/22 PF-19.
Collinsville (31):
Venise Govan 6,Faith Liljegren 6,Antoinette Buehne 5,Bria King 4,Valerie Weeks 3,Astacia Bush 2,Katie Fenton 2,Emily Ford 2,Riley Doyle 1,
Totals:
FG-10 (2 3-point FG) FT-9/15 PF-19.
Marissa knocks off Dupo
Macey Schreiber scored a game-high 17 points to lead Marissa past Dupo 52-31.
Marissa, which led by 22 at halftime, also got 15 points from Kenzie Kern.
Leading the way for Dupo was Reagan Carner, who scored 10 points, and Mykenzie Kloess, who pitched in seven.
The Tigers (1-6) are at home Monday against undefeated Lebanon. Marissa (3-3) take on Valmeyer on Thursday.
Dupo
6
3
10
12
- 31
Marissa
20
11
11
10
- 52
Dupo (31):
Reagan Carner 10, Mykenzie Kloess 7, Cameron Foster 5, Micayla Koonce 5, Khourtney LaChance 3, Maddie Esmon 1,
Totals:
FG-10 (5 3-point FG) FT-6/16 PF-18.
Marissa (52):
Macey Schreiber 17,Kenzie Kern 15,Reesha Bievenue 6,Paige Hand 4,Emily Smith 4,Hailey Krause 2,Kyla Krause 2,Karma McKinley 2,
Totals:
FG-19 (6 3-point FG) FT-8/17 PF-16.
Mascoutah falls to Jerseyville
Mascoutah scored more points in the fourth quarter than it had in the previous three, but the late surge wasn’t enough to close the game against Jerseyville.
The Panthers defeated Mascoutah 51-33 in Mississippi Valley Conference action Thursday, led by Hannah Hudson’s 11 points and Abby Manns’ 10.
The Indians (0-6) next travel to Waterloo for a game Monday. Jerseyville (5-1) also returns to conference play with a Monday game at Highland.
Mascoutah
8
3
4
18
- 33
Jerseyville
14
8
12
17
- 51
Mascoutah (33):
Jerseyville (51):
Hannah Hudson 11,Abby Manns 10,Peyton Tisdale 9,Clare Breden 8,Brooke Tuttle 5,Boston Talley 4,Morgan Davis 2,Bella Metzler 2,
Totals:
FG-19 (1 3-point FG) FT-12/16 PF-17.
