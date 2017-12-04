Basketball roundup: Madison boys lose lead, Lebanon girls continue to roll

BOYS BASKETBALL
Madison loses lead, falls to M-RH
Madison led by eight points at the half, but ended up suffering its second loss of the season, 69-64, to Maplewood-Richmond Heights.
Three players scored in double figures for Maplewood-RH, led by Ricky Guynn’s 22. It was the Blue Devils’ first win of the year.
Cameron Jameson scored a game-high 24 for Madison and Kendall Kennedy pitched in 13.
Madison (4-2) next faces Gateway Legacy Christian Academy on Friday.
Madison
15
22
9
18
—
64
Maplewood-RH
15
14
16
24
—
69
Madison (64):
Cameron Jameson 24, Kendall Kennedy 13, Anthony Walker 9, Kameron Williams 8, Tyrese Crawford 4, Javonnie Moore 4, Walter Bursey 2.
Totals:
FG-22 (5 3-point FG) FT-15/20 PF-14.
Maplewood-RH (69):
Ricky Guynn 22, Nate Grady-Liska 16, Patrick Booker 14,Will Brunson 9, Silas Roberson 6, Khalib Becton 2.
Totals:
FG-25 (6 3-point FG) FT-13/17 PF-18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lebanon continues to dominate
Lebanon improved to 9-0 with a dominating win over Dupo on Monday.
Four Greyhound girls reached double figures in a 78-12 victory. Emily Reinneck led the way with 15. Madison Schoenfeld had 14, Kendra Bass scored 13 and Abigail Reinneck pitched in 11. Eight others scored for Lebanon as well.
Lebanon next faces Steeville at home Wednesday. Dupo (1-7) plays host to Wood River on Thursday.
Lebanon
27
19
16
16
—
78
Dupo
5
0
5
2
—
12
Lebanon (78):
Emily Reinneck 15, Madison Schoenfeld 14, Kendra Bass 13, Abigail Reinneck 11, Mackenzie Becherer 4, Katie Fertig 4, Alex Hearty 4, Lorena Kraemer 4, Essie Meeker 4, Grace Krumsieg 2, Sierra Lewis 2, Jaelyn McNeese 1.
Totals:
FG-36 (2 3-point FG) FT-4/11 PF-5.
Dupo (12):
Civic Memorial rolls past Triad
Civic Memorial improved to 7-0 with a 52-23 win over Triad on Monday.
Kaylee Eaton was the Eagles’ to scorer with a game-high 13 points to go with nine rebounds. Kourtland Tyus added 11. Krista Cochran and Molly Suess scored six each for the Knights.
Triad (3-3) will be at home against Collinsville on Saturday. Civic Memorial plays at Mater Dei on Thursday.
Triad
9
6
4
4
—
23
Civic Mem.
15
14
6
17
—
52
Triad (23):
Krista Cochran 6, Molly Suess 6, Ali Barisch 5, Caleigh Miller 4, Brooke Renspurger 2.
Totals:
FG-11 (1 3-point FG) FT-0/3 PF-15.
Civic Memorial (52):
Kaylee Eaton 13, Kourtland Tyus 11, Tori Pfeifer 8, Tori Standefer 8, Alaira Tyus 5, Anna Hall 4, Kaylee Klaustermeier 2, Hannah Schmidt 1.
Totals:
FG-18 (3 3-point FG) FT-13/17 PF-13.
New Athens overwhelms Valmeyer
Nine players scored for Valmeyer and the Yellow Jackets’ defense was extra stingy in a 55-13 win over Valmeyer on Monday.
Valmeyer was held to just five points at the half as New Athens took command early. Courtney Ragland led the way with 14 points for the Yellow Jackets, while Brooke Jansen pitched in eight.
Tinleigh Jakimaukas scored 12 of Valmeyer’s 13 points.
New Athens (4-4) next plays Trico at home Tuesday. Valmeyer (0-6) will be at home against Marissa on Thursday.
New Athens
16
14
11
14
—
55
Valmeyer
4
1
4
4
—
13
New Athens (55):
Courtney Ragland 14, Brooke Jansen 8, Danika White 7, Bryanne McBride 6, Joelli Wahlig 6, Lainey Deterding 4, Jackie Dutkanych 4, Elizabeth Mueller 4, Taylor Marhanka 2.
Totals:
FG-25 (1 3-point FG) FT-4/15 PF-10.
Valmeyer (13):
Tinleigh Jakimaukas 12, McKenna Litteken 1.
Totals:
FG-5 (0 3-point FG) FT-3/8 PF-6.
Highland gets big win over Jersey
Highland won its third game in a row with a big 65-41 in a Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jerseyville on Monday.
The Bulldogs jumped ahead early and held the lead throughout putting three players in double figures. Ellie Brown led the way with her second-straight 19-point game. Rece Portell added 15 and Emmy Nyquist scored 10.
Highland (6-1) next travels to Waterloo on Thursday. Jerseyville (5-2) will be at home Wednesday against Alton Marquette.
Jerseyville
8
10
18
5
41
Highland
14
17
21
13
65
Highland (65):
Lauren Baer 3, Ellie Brown 19, Kayla Eads 7, Ashlyn Klucker 4, Megan Kronk 1, Emmy Nyquist 10, Rece Portell 15, Mae Riffel 4, Lexi Taylor 2.
Freeburg wins big at Wesclin
Freeburg held Wesclin to four first-half points and rolled to its third win in as many games. Behind Lily Oliver’s game-high 17 points and some stout defense, the Midgets defeated the Warriors 48-15.
Kayla Mueller added 13 for Freeburg to go with four rebounds. Kayla Whitworth led the Midgets with six boards.
Freeburg (3-0) next travels to Carlyle on Thursday. Wesclin (3-5) will be on the road at Salem, also Thursday.
Freeburg
10
16
16
6
48
Wesclin
0
4
8
3
15
Freeburg (48):
Colleen Cockrell 4, Haley Kimes 4, Abby Mirly 3, Kayla Mueller 13, Lily Oliver 17, Lexi Smith 5, Kayla Whitworth 2.
