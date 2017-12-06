Four teams from metro-east make state basketball poll debut

Four metro-east teams — one in each competitive class — debuted on the season’s first Illinois Associated Press high school basketball poll.
Belleville West, already with a pair of statement victories this year, made the Class 4A list at No. 4.
The Maroons suffered their only loss at the Washington Tournament of Champions, a 10-point defeat to Sam Houston (Texas) Math and Science. They did, however, knock off College Park (Texas) and four-star Kansas State recruit Quentin Grimes in the same tournament. West then opened its Southwestern Conference season Saturday with a 67-43 win over Edwardsville, last year’s conference champion and class 4A super-sectional finalist.
In Class 3A, East St. Louis made the cut at No. 4 as well. The Flyers lost to Christian Brothers College High School at Springfield Lanphier, but have wins over North Chicago, Peoria Manual, Belleville East and Collinsville.
Still undefeated after four games, Wesclin makes an appearance on the class 2A poll at No. 7. The Warriors won the Mascoutah tournament with a win over Nashville in the title game and most recently knocked off Cahokia Conference rival Columbia.
At 4-2, Madison didn’t make the class 1A Top 10, but received votes.
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simeon (8)
1-0
80
-
2. Whitney Young
6-1
69
-
3. Curie
1-1
49
-
4. Belleville West
5-1
36
-
5. Oak Park River Forest
5-0
34
-
6. Danville
6-0
32
-
7. Bloomington
5-1
31
-
8. Niles North
5-0
26
-
9. Moline
6-0
19
-
10. Rockford Jefferson
5-1
17
-
Others receiving votes: Romeoville 15. Bolingbrook 14. Naperville North 13. New Trier 2. Larkin 2. Rock Island 1.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Morgan Park (8)
1-1
80
-
2. Springfield Lanphier
5-0
62
-
3. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
4-0
54
-
4. East St. Louis
3-1
44
-
5. Hillcrest
6-1
41
-
6. St. Rita
4-2
40
-
7. Centralia
6-0
32
-
8. Alton Marquette
6-0
21
-
9. Murphysboro
5-0
16
-
10. Richwoods
7-0
12
-
Others receiving votes: Springfield Southeast 10. Champaign Central 10. Carmel 4. Rich East 4. Bogan 3. Galesburg 2. Rock Falls 2. Washington 2. Lincoln 1.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Orr (9)
1-1
99
-
2. Pinckneyville (1)
5-0
85
-
3. DePaul College Prep
5-1
67
-
4. Monticello
1-0
58
-
5. Winnebago
2-0
44
-
6. Teutopolis
5-0
42
-
7. Wesclin
4-0
39
-
8. Chicago Uplift
2-2
36
-
9. Rock Island Alleman (1)
5-1
33
-
10. Williamsville
2-0
19
-
Others receiving votes: Eldorado 16. Princeton 16. Quincy Notre Dame 15. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 9. Leo 7. Mt. Carmel 4. Monmouth-Roseville 4. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Tremont 2. Pittsfield 2. Harrisburg 2. Greenville 2. Pleasant Plains 1.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Colfax Ridgeview (5)
6-0
90
-
2. Annawan (3)
6-0
84
-
3. Okawville (1)
3-0
54
-
4. DePue
7-1
42
-
5. East Dubuque
8-0
37
-
6. New Berlin
6-1
31
-
7. Winchester-West Central
8-0
28
-
8. Newark
5-1
25
-
9. Polo
6-0
20
-
10. Chicago (Hope)
5-2
17
-
Others receiving votes: Sterling Newman 16. Milledgeville 16. North Greene 13. Brimfield 12. Brown County 11. Milford 10. Springfield Calvary 6. Quest Academy 6. Madison 6. Heyworth 5. Mt. Pulaski 4. Freeport (Aquin) 4. Payson Seymour 4. Patoka 3. Concord Triopia 3. Raymond Lincolnwood 3.
