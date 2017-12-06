Here are the top 21 local boys basketball performances of the past week

▪ Alton senior Kevin Caldwell had four 3-point baskets and scored 17 points as the Redbirds (4-1) rolled past Granite City 85-44 at SWC at the E at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Vadalabene Center.
▪ Despite a 62-52 setback to East St. Louis, Belleville East senior Jordan Yates continues his solid all-around play with 16 points and seven rebounds. Yates is averaging 11.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Lancers (3-2).
▪ Cahokia junior Elijah Rice scored 26 points as Cahokia (3-3) opened South Seven Conference play with a 56-41 win over Althoff.
▪ East St. Louis junior Terrence Hargrove Jr. connected on four 3-point field goals and scored 27 points in the Flyers’ 62-52 win over Belleville East at SWC at the E.
▪ Carlyle senior Tyler Siever scored 20 points as the Indians evened their record at 2-2 with a 50-41 nonconference win over Woodlawn.
▪ Collinsville sophomore Ray-Sean Taylor scored 25 points and hauled in seven rebounds in a 59-52 loss to O’Fallon at SWC at the E on Saturday.
▪ Columbia senior Jordan Holmes knocked down four 3-point shots and finished with 24 points, but the Eagles fell to undefeated Wesclin 55-44 at the Mascoutah tournament.
▪ Edwardsville senior Jack Marinko scored 63 points last week as the Tigers split a pair of contests. Marinko connected on seven 3-point shots and finished with 41 points in a 64-60 win over Soldan. Marinko then scored 22 points in a 67-43 loss to Belleville West at SWC at the E.
▪ Belleville West senior Malachi Smith and junior EJ Liddell both recorded double-doubles in the Maroons’ 24-point win over Edwardsville. Smith finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Liddell had 14 points and 14 rebounds.
▪ Freeburg sophomore Luke Ervie scored 24 points in a 64-61 overtime loss to Flora at the Carlyle tournament.
▪ Gibault junior Karson Huels scored 31 points, but the Hawks fell to Madison 69-56.
▪ Jerseyville sophomore Blake Wittman scored 22 points as the Panthers (1-4) broke a four-game losing streak with a 49-32 win over Sullivan.
▪ Lovejoy senior Antwan Glaspar averaged 23.5 points in three games as the Wildcats placed fourth at the Murphysboro tournament. Glaspar is averaging 19 points this season for (4-6) Lovejoy.
▪ David Krumsieg scored 23 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as Lebanon improved its record to 2-2 with a 40-28 win over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran.
▪ Madison’s Kendall Kennedy and Cameron Jameson had big outings last week as Madison split a pair of games. Kennedy scored 20 points in a 69-56 win over Gibault, while Jameson totaled 24 points in a 69-64 loss at Maplewood on Tuesday.
▪ Cameron Bowlby scored 23 points as the Marissa Meteors (2-4) broke a three-game losing streak with a 50-26 win over Father McGivney.
▪ Nashville junior Carson Parker scored 23 points as the Hornets defeated Mascoutah 63-49 to place second in the Mascoutah tournament.
▪ O’Fallon senior Jalen Hodge scored 24 points in the Panthers’ 59-52 win over Collinsville at SWC at the E.
▪ Wesclin junior Nate Brede scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds as the Warriors wrapped up the Mascoutah tournament title with a 55-44 win over Columbia.
