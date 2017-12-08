Friday’s high school boys basketball scores and highlights

Alton gets big SWC win over East Side
The Alton Redbirds remained unbeaten in the Southwestern Conference after a key 75-71 win over East St. Louis on Friday.
Junior Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored a game-high 22 to lead East St. Louis, but all five of Alton’s starters reached double figures.
Malik Smith and Donovan Clay each scored 16 for the Redbirds, while Ahmad Sanders pitched in 13, Darrell Smith scored 11 and Kevin Caldwell added 10.
East St. Louis (4-2) next travels to Belleville West for another big SWC game Friday. Alton (5-1) will be at home against Collinsville.
ESL
17
18
17
19
—
71
Alton
12
15
25
23
—
75
East St. Louis (71):
Terrance Hargrove Jr. 22, James Collins 14, Joe Reece 14, Shamon Jefferson 6, Traeveion Jones 5, Eric Rodgers 4, Jashawn Anderson 2, Jabril Olivaria 2, Terrion Williams 2.
Totals:
FG-24 (4 3-point FG) FT-19/28 PF-28.
Alton (75):
Donovan Clay 16, Malik Smith 16, Ahmad Sanders 13, Darrell Smith 11, Kevin Caldwell 10, Josh Rivers 5, Charles Miller 4.
Totals:
FG-28 (4 3-point FG) FT-15/28 PF-21.
Hodge leads O’Fallon past Granite City
Jalen Hodge scored a game-high 24 points to lead O’Fallon to a 53-34 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City on Friday.
The victory was the Panthers’ third in a row.
Teron Bowman added 13 points for O’Fallon, while Ronnie Anthony pitched in eight.
Granite City was led by Zidane Moore and Justin Wiley, who scored eight points each.
Granite City (1-6) next travels to Edwardsville on Friday. O’Fallon (4-2) will be at home against Belleville East, also Friday.
Granite City
6
6
8
14
—
34
O’Fallon
10
6
14
23
—
53
Granite City (34):
Zidane Moore 8, Justin Wiley 8, Emmitt Gordon 7, Jerry Watson 4, Davontay Mason 3, Donavon Green 2, Keyon White 2.
Totals:
FG-15 (4 3-point FG) FT-0/2 PF-13.
O’Fallon (53):
Jalen Hodge 24, Teron Bowman 13, Ronnie Anthony 8, Robert Hayes 6, Nick Boone 2.
Totals:
FG-20 (6 3-point FG) FT-7/8 PF-8.
Carlyle nips Freeburg in OT
Carlyle rallied while holding Freeburg to just 14 second-half points, then beat the Midgets in overtime 56-54.
Tyler Siever led the Indians to the key Cahokia Conference win with 19 points. Chase Taylor added 16 for Carlyle.
Luke Ervie led Freeburg with a game-high 22 points with five rebounds.
Freeburg (2-4) next faces Clayton on Saturday at Mary Institute-County Day. Carlyle (3-2) plays at Vandalia on Saturday.
Central takes down Salem
Tyler Joest scored 21 points to lead the Central Cougars past Salem 44-33.
Central (3-3) will be at home next Friday against Carlyle in Cahokia Conference play.
Salem
7
7
10
9
—
33
CHS
10
4
15
15
—
44
Salem (33):
Crosby 11, Linder 9, Wayer 6, Brown 3, Phillips 2, Whitney 2.
Totals:
FG-13 (1 3-point FG) FT-6/12 PF-16.
Breese Central (44):
Tyler Joest 21, Simon Thomas 8, Camden Wempe 7, Karsen Fehrmann 2, Max Kampwerth 2, Calvin Rakers 2, Braden Thomas 2.
Totals:
FG-18 (1 3-point FG) FT-7/11 PF-10.
Krumsieg leads Lebanon to win
David Krumsieg scored 18 points and Ayinde Bennett scored 11 to lead Lebanon to a 37-29 win over Dupo on Friday.
The Greyhounds shot 54 percent from the field and 10 of 19 from the free throw line, while holding Dupo to just seven first-half points.
Krumsieg added 10 rebounds.
Dupo was led by Tyler Touchette’s nine points.
Dupo plays host to Red Bud on Saturday. Lebanon will travel to Centralia to face Christ our Rock Lutheran, also Saturday.
LHS
7
13
6
11
—
37
Dupo
7
0
9
13
—
29
Lebanon (37):
David Krumsieg 18, Ayinde Bennett 10, Parker Grob 6, Garrett Rappolee 2, Luke Krumsieg 1.
Totals:
FG-13 (1 3-point FG) FT-10/18 PF-9.
Dupo (29):
Tyler Touchette 9, Kolbie Allen 5, Malik Calhoun 5, Kyle Steinhauer 5, Devin Similey 3, Tyler Kyle 2.
Totals:
FG-10 (4 3-point FG) FT-5/10 PF-17.
Triad holds off Waterloo
Waterloo held a halftime lead, but Triad mounted a third-quarter rally to edge the Bulldogs 56-33 in Mississippi Valley Conference play Friday.
Trevor Nott and Beau Barbour each scored 20 to lead the Knights, who entered the game on a three-game skid. Jaden Deatherage added 10 points.
Waterloo was led by Tre Wahlig’s 20 points and Ross Schrader’s 14.
Triad (4-2) next travels to Carlyle on Tuesday. Waterloo (2-4) plays at Carbondale on Saturday.
Triad
10
9
17
20
—
56
Waterloo
10
13
6
24
—
53
Triad (56):
Beau Barbour 20, Trevor Nott 20, Jaden Deatherage 10, Ryan Holcomb 4, Nate Winslow 2.
Totals:
FG-16 (4 3-point FG) FT-20/23 PF-17.
Waterloo (53):
Tre Wahlig 20, Ross Schrader 14, Derek Smothers 8, Eli Dodd 7, Darren Carner 2, Jackson Ivers 2.
Totals:
FG-18 (8 3-point FG) FT-9/18 PF-18.
