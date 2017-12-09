Boys Basketball

Saturday’s metro-east basketball scores and highlights

By Todd Eschman

teschman@bnd.com

December 09, 2017 10:30 PM

Luke Ervie scored a game-high 23 points to lead Freeburg to a 60-44 win over Clayton at the Mary Institute and St. Louis County Day tournament Saturday.

Zach Muir added 11 points for the Midgets, who counted five 3-point baskets among their 20 total field goals.

The Midgets snapped a four-game skid with the victory.

Freeburg (3-4) next faces a Cahokia Conference test at Columbia on Friday.

Freeburg

20

15

10

15

60

Clayton

14

9

6

15

44

Freeburg (60):

Luke Ervie 23, Zach Muir 11, Carson Smith 6, Connor Diecker 5, Owen Smith 5, Chandler Bonta 4, Brendan Meng 4, Greg Cockrell 2

Totals:

FG-20 (5 3-point FG) FT-15/15 PF-19.

Clayton (44):

Caleb Heusel 13, Jimmie Adams 9, Josh Hagene 6, Darryl Sams 6, Ethan Heusel 3, Blake Bax 2, Hunter Chestnutt-Perry 2, Jay Palamand 2, Rob Miles 1

Totals:

FG-16 (3 3-point FG) FT-9/13 PF-14.

Lebanon wins fourth straight

Lebanon won its fourth game in a row 46-27 over Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Centralia on Saturday.

David Krumsieg recorded his fourth straight double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Parker Grob added 11 points and five boards for the Greyhounds, who led from start to finish.

Lebanon (5-2) next plays at Marissa on Tuesday.

LHS

18

10

9

9

46

COR

5

8

7

7

27

Lebanon (46):

David Krumsieg 13, Parker Grob 11, Brandon Goetter 7, Luke Krumsieg 7, Kionte Baker 4, Ayinde Bennett 4

Totals:

FG-21 (2 3-point FG) FT-2/6 PF-9.

Christ Our Rock (27):

Totals:

FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.

Nashville defeats Gibault

Nashville won its third game in a row 37-21 against Gibault in Waterloo on Saturday.

Seven players scored for the Hornets, including Carson Parker and Bryson Bultman, who each scored eight points.

Karson Huels scored a game-high 10 to lead Gibault, which has now lost five in a row.

Gibault (2-5) next plays at Mater Dei on Saturday. Nashville (4-2) travels to Sparta on Friday.

NHS

14

12

5

6

37

GHS

3

7

3

8

21

Nashville (37):

Bultman 8, Carson Parker 8, M. Anderson 6, Jake Haley 6, Bergmann 5, Cameron Parker 3, Schnitker 1

Totals:

FG-15 (3 3-point FG) FT-4/6 PF-9.

Gibault (21):

Karson Huels 10, Dylan Altadonna 6, Logan Doerr 5

Totals:

FG-8 (4 3-point FG) FT-1/4 PF-10.

Red Bud boys top Dupo

The Red Bud boys won their third straight, beating Dupo 45-38 Saturday

Griffin Ziebold led the way with 18 points while Alex Birchler added 14 points.

Kyle Steinhauer scored 18 points to lead Dupo.

Red Bud (5-2) next plays at Wood River Tuesday. Dupo (0-7) will be at home Tuesday against Steeleville.

Red Bud

13

7

11

14

45

Dupo

6

7

9

16

38

Red Bud (45):

Griffin Ziebold 18, Alex Birchler 14, Caleb Reichmann 7, Carter Wiegard 3, Blake Cowell 2, Jaden Birkner 1,

Totals:

FG-14 (3 3-point FG) FT-14/23 PF-16.

Dupo (38):

Kyle Steinhauer 18,Tyler Touchette 8,Kolbie Allen 6,Malik Calhoun 4,Tyler Kyle 2,

Totals:

FG-12 (3 3-point FG) FT-11/14 PF-21.

Weslin drops Greenville

Wesclin is still perfect for the season after its dominating 65-38 win over Greenville.

Nate Brede scored a game-high 20 points for the No. 7-ranked Warriors. Brandon Courtney scored 11, and Hunter Ottensmeier pitched in another 10.

Wesclin (5-0) is back home Tuesday to face Father McGivney.

Other Scores

MICDS 62, Mascoutah 55

Carbondale 63, Waterloo 26

Girls Basketball

Cahokia streak continues

The Cahokia girls basketball team won its fourth straight game since a season-opening loss and remained perfect in South Seven Conference play with a 56-40 win over Centralia on Saturday.

The Comanches were led by Destiny Roberson, who finished 8 of 16 from the field in a 16-point effort. She also had eight rebounds. Dayvianna Jennings had 15 points to go with 14 rebounds, and Micheala Jeffries had six points and 11 boards.

Cahokia led the Orphan Annies by 20 points at the half. The Comanches (4-1) are back home Wednesday against Madison.

Cent.

10

10

7

13

40

Cah.

20

20

8

8

56

Centralia (40)

Totals:

FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.

Cahokia (56):

D. Robinson 16, D. Jennings 15, T. Wells 9, M. Jeffries 6, T. Tucker 6, M. Brownlee 4

Totals:

FG-24 (3 3-point FG) FT-5/18 PF-16.

Red Bud wins big against Dupo

Red Bud stopped a two-game losing skid with a 58-20 win at Dupo on Saturday.

Alyssa Cowell scored a game-high 16 points for her first double-figure performance of the season. Sophia Koesterer scored 14, and Sophie Richards added 10 for Red Bud.

Khourtney LaChance led Dupo with eight points.

Red Bud (8-3) next plays at Wood River on Tuesday. Dupo (1-9) will be at home against Steeleville, also Tuesday.

RB

16

18

12

12

58

Dupo

7

6

2

5

20

Red Bud (58):

Alyssa Cowell 16, Sophia Koesterer 14, Sophie Richards 10, Makenzie Harbaugh 4, Hope Guebert 3, Alyssa Heller 3, Claire Grohman 2, Laura Juelfs 2, Samantha Lucht 2, Amber Stengel 2

Totals:

FG-24 (4 3-point FG) FT-6/11 PF-7.

Dupo (20):

Khourtney LaChance 8, Micayla Koonce 4, Reagan Carner 2, Maddie Esmon 2, Annalese Gill 2, Mykenzie Kloess 2

Totals:

FG-9 (1 3-point FG) FT-1/5 PF-10.

Smith leads Carlyle with double-double

In Pinckneyville, the Carlyle Indians won for the first time in four games, defeating the Panthers 53-45.

Brooklynn Smith scored in double figures for the fourth game in a row with a season-best 23 points to go with a season-high 15 rebounds. Kali Michael added 12, and Molly Diekemper scored nine.

Carlyle (6-4) next plays at Pinckneyville on Monday.

CHS

12

15

15

11

53

PHS

12

9

16

8

45

Carlyle (53):

Brooklynn Smith 23, Kali Michael 12, Molly Diekemper 9, Kylee Smith 4, Meagan Holtmann 2, Kaylee Perez 2, Kayla Guetersloh 1

Totals:

FG-21 (2 3-point FG) FT-9/21 PF-19.

Pinckneyville (45):

Totals:

FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.

Other Scores

Edwardsville 44, Normal 33

Nashville 53, Benton 28

Salem 46, Mascoutah 28

Christ Our Rock 38, Mater Dei 34

