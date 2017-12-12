Tuesday’s metro-east basketball scores and highlights

Boys Basketball
Marinko leads Edwardsville past Jaguars
Edwardsville senior Jack Marinko, one of the St. Louis region’s top scorers, came up big in a 71-35 victory over Gateway STEM on Thursday.
Marinko shot 11 for 18 from the field including four three-point baskets in a 30-point performance. It’s his third straight game with at least 25 points. Caleb Strohmeier added 28 points and 15 rebounds in the victory.
Never miss a local story.
Edwardsville, which opened a 21-point lead by the end of the first quarter, has won two straight since losing to Belleville West at the Southwestern Conference showcase Dec. 2 at SIUE.
The Tigers (4-1) will be back to conference play Friday when they play host to Granite City on Friday.
Gateway STEM
3
13
8
11
—
35
Edwardsville
24
17
23
7
—
71
Gateway STEM (35):
Aaron Norman 7, David Jones 6, Kenneth Bell 5, Jalen Hemphill 5, Jemard Sykes 5, Jason Banks 2, Jhordon Ellis 2, Keanthony Venerable 2, Ikel Sevier 1
Totals:
FG-13 (2 3-point FG) FT-7/11 PF-17.
Edwardsville (71):
Jack Marinko 30, Caleb Strohmeier 28, Cole Scarbrough 5, RJ Wilson 4, A.J. Robertson 2, Malik Robinson 2
Totals:
FG-22 (5 3-point FG) FT-22/26 PF-11.
Wesclin wins again
The Wesclin Warriors won their sixth straight game to start the season, downing Father McGivney 73-40.
Junior Nate Brede scored in double figures for the fifth time this season with 18 points. Hunter Ottensmeier pitched in another 17 in the Warriors win.
Wesclin (6-0) plays at Salem on Friday. Father McGivney (4-6) next plays at home against Wood River on Friday.
FMG
6
10
7
17
—
40
WHS
16
20
22
15
—
73
Father McGivney (40):
Alex Loeffler 20, Logan Shumate 9, Dan Jones 5, Zach Brasel 2, Caleb Tanzyus 2, Kellen Weir 2
Totals:
FG-16 (1 3-point FG) FT-7/7 PF-7.
Wesclin (73):
Nate Brede 18, Hunter Ottensmeier 17, Brandon Courtney 9, Mick Stephens 8, Daniel Ganey 7, Justin Kellogg 6, Blake Rakers 5, Jake Fuhler 2, Parker Durgin 1
Totals:
FG-30 (9 3-point FG) FT-4/7 PF-5.
Triad tops Carlyle
Triad took an early lead and gradually pulled away from Carlyle in a 63-40 nonconference win Thursday.
Kyle Cox led the Knights with a season-best 25 points, shooting 9 of 16 from the field including 6 of 8 attempts from three-point range. Beau Barbour added eight points to go with a game-high 10 rebounds. Ryan Holcomb also scored eight for Triad.
Carlyle (3-4) next plays in the Cahokia Conference on Friday against Central. Triad (5-3) returns to Mississippi Valley Conference play when it faces Highland on Friday.
Triad
14
18
17
14
—
63
CHS
11
11
10
8
—
40
Triad (63):
Kyle Cox 25, Beau Barbour 8, Ryan Holcomb 8, Trevor Nott 6, Zach Tonn 5, Nate Winslow 5, Jaden Deatherage 4, Luke Cox 2
Totals:
FG-26 (7 3-point FG) FT-4/6 PF-16.
Carlyle (40):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Dupo falls to Steeleville
Dupo fell into a 15-point hole in the first quarter and couldn’t make it up in a 62-33 loss to Steeleville on Tuesday.
The Tigers got 12 points from Omarion Lewis and 11 from Malik Calhoun, but Steeleville got a season-best 14 from Noah Valleroy in its second straight win.
Dupo (0-8) travels to Valmeyer on Friday. Steeleville (5-4) will be on the road to Okawville.
SHS
17
19
15
11
—
62
Dupo
2
14
9
8
—
33
Steeleville (62):
Noah Valleroy 14, Brad Mevert 10, Owen Gross 9, Nick Ebers 8, Mel Mulholland 8, Eli Wittenborn 6, Jordan Wilson 4, Austin Hagel 3
Totals:
FG-24 (6 3-point FG) FT-8/13 PF-11.
Dupo (33):
Omarion Lewis 12, Malik Calhoun 11, Tyler Touchette 4, Christian Licklider 3, Tyler Kyle 2, Dallas Parks 1
Totals:
FG-13 (2 3-point FG) FT-5/7 PF-9.
Red Bud defeats Wood River
Red Bud won its fourth game in a row with a 49-40 victory at Wood River on Thursday.
Alex Birchler led the way with 19 points, while Griffin Ziebold added 11 and Caleb Reichmann pitched in 10.
Wood River got 18 points from Tavion Walker.
Red Bud (6-2) plays at Valmeyer on Saturday. Wood River (2-6) faces Father McGivney on Friday.
RBHS
11
13
11
14
—
49
WRHS
5
14
17
4
—
40
Red Bud (49):
Alex Birchler 19, Griffin Ziebold 11, Caleb Reichmann 10, Cory Fithian 4, Alex Kueker 3, Carter Wiegard 2
Totals:
FG-17 (1 3-point FG) FT-14/25 PF-17.
Wood River (40):
Tavion Walker 18, Justin Englar 7, Marc Saint Peters 6, Darren Spuill 4, Shawn McKee 3, Jake Wells 2
Totals:
FG-14 (3 3-point FG) FT-9/20 PF-24.
Columbia gets conference victory
Columbia notched a Cahokia Conference win in Salem Tuesday, knocking off the Wildcats 57-50.
Jordan Holmes scored 18 points with nine rebounds to lead the Eagles. He also had five steals. Brennen van Breusegen pitched in 11 points for Columbia.
Columbia (2-3) is back in conference play Friday when it plays host to Freeburg.
CHS
8
13
12
24
—
57
SHS
13
16
10
11
—
50
Columbia (57):
Jordan Holmes 18, Brennen van Breusegen 11, Jon Peterson 9, Drew Worley 7, Jared Germain 4, Cole Khoury 4, Jacob O’Connor 4
Totals:
FG-18 (5 3-point FG) FT-16/20 PF-18.
Salem (50):
Wayer 11, Crosby 10, Linder 7, Brown 6, Phillips 6, Whitney 4, Harness 3, Wimberly 3
Totals:
FG-19 (4 3-point FG) FT-8/13 PF-17.
Trico knocks off New Athens
Landon Deutschman and Jaxon Heintz each scored 16 points for New Athens, but the Yellow Jackets fell to Trico 64-46.
Three reached double figures for Trico, led by Jared Meyerhoff’s 21.
New Athens (3-3) next travels to Lebanon on Friday.
NAHS
10
12
6
18
—
46
THS
12
17
17
18
—
64
New Athens (46):
Landon Deutschman 16, Jaxon Heintz 16, Joel Mattingly 7, Mason Page 3, Dylan Boone 2, Logan Shevlin 2
Totals:
FG-15 (4 3-point FG) FT-12/17 PF-15.
Trico (64):
Meyerhoff 21, Compton 14, Naile 12, Myers 6, Kranawetter 4, Vogt 4, N. Lissimore 3
Totals:
FG-24 (3 3-point FG) FT-13/19 PF-20.
Girls Basketball
East St. Louis defeats Hazelwood Central
The East St. Louis Flyers rebounded from a tough loss to Belleville East last week to knock off Hazelwood Central 60-48.
Mya Glanton scored a game-high 22 for East Side. Darriel Hicks and Rokelle Stanley each added 13.
The Flyers (5-1) next face Belleville West on their home court Thursday.
Haz. Central
8
7
15
18
—
48
E. St. Louis
11
21
13
15
—
60
Hazelwood Central (48):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
East St. Louis (60):
Mya Glanton 22, Darriel Hicks 13, Rokelle Stanley 13, Shawnta Johnson 6, Kaysie Newson 6
Totals:
FG-24 (4 3-point FG) FT-8/14 PF-6.
Columbia moves on in Candy Cane Classic
At the Gibault Candy Cane Classic, the Columbia Eagles defeated Roxana 55-33.
Sophia Bonaldi scored 13 to led the Columbia scoring, while Whitney Edwards gave a defensive boost with 13 rebounds to go with her eight points.
Columbia (4-5) and Roxana (1-8) return to Gibault on Thursday.
RHS
5
8
14
6
—
33
CHS
19
12
16
8
—
55
Roxana (33):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Columbia (55):
Sophia Bonaldi 13, Whitney Edwards 8, Lexi Touchette 6, Fae Harrell 5, Avrie Barthel 4, Paige Becker 4, Aryn Henke 4, Olivia Peterson 4, Jenna Jackson 2, Mikaela Kossina 2, Lindsay Wibbenmeyer 2, Haley Mathews 1
Totals:
FG-23 (1 3-point FG) FT-8/16 PF-8.
Red Bud girls win at Waterloo
At the Gibault Candy Cane Classic, Red Bud defeated Waterloo 33-20.
The win is the third in a row for Red Bud, which was led by Sophia Koesterer’s 11 points. Makenzie Harbaugh had six of the Musketeers’ 26 rebounds. Hope Guebert had five rebounds and blocked three shots.
Heather Albers, Bailey Bosler and Sydney Luedeman each scored six to lead Waterloo.
Red Bud improved to 9-3, Waterloo fell to 1-9. Both teams return to Gibault on Thursday.
WHS
2
6
6
6
—
20
RHS
14
12
2
5
—
33
Waterloo (20):
Heather Albers 6, Bailey Bosler 6, Sydney Luedeman 6, Claire Schultheis 2
Totals:
FG-9 (0 3-point FG) FT-2/6 PF-8.
Red Bud (33):
Sophia Koesterer 11, Alyssa Heller 6, Laura Juelfs 4, Sophie Richards 4, Alyssa Cowell 2, Hope Guebert 2, Makenzie Harbaugh 2, Samantha Lucht 2
Totals:
FG-13 (3 3-point FG) FT-4/10 PF-7.
Comments