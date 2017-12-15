Thursday’s metro-east basketball scores and highlights

Girls Basketball
Four Althoff players scored in double figures in a 53-43 South Seven Conference win over Centralia on Thursday.
Tiffani Siekmann scored a game-high 21in the Crusaders’ win, their third in four games. Anaya Davis scored 11 points, and Gabby Siekmann and Katie Wemhoener each scored 10.
Althoff (6-7) next plays next Thursday at home against Carbondale.
Centralia
5
15
8
15
—
43
Althoff
9
20
12
12
—
53
Centralia (Ill.) (43):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Althoff (53):
Tiffani Siekmann 21, Anaya Davis 11, Gabby Siekmann 10, Katie Wemhoener 10, Addie Burris 1
Totals:
FG-16 (4 3-point FG) FT-17/29 PF-10.
Alton knocks off Collinsville in OT
A nine-point third quarter advantage helped Alton come from behind against Collinsville and defeat the Kahoks 64-60 in overtime.
Collinsville (3-7), which has lost six in a row, next faces Granite City at home Tuesday. Alton (4-5), winners of four straight, will travel to Belleville East, also Tuesday.
Edwardsville dominates to stay undefeated
Edwardsville won its 68th straight regular season game with a 77-21 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City on Thursday.
Nine players scored points for the Tigers, four of them in double figures. Kate Martin led the way with 19 points, while Rachel Pranger and Myriah Noodel-Haywood each scored 12, and Quierra Love added 10.
Edwardsville (9-0) faces East St. Louis on Wednesday. Granite City (1-4) will travel to Collinsville on Tuesday.
Edwardsville
20
24
17
16
—
77
Granite City
6
5
4
6
—
21
Edwardsville (77):
Kate Martin 19, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 12, Rachel Pranger 12, Quierra Love 10, Megan Silvey 9, Lauren Taplin 6, Jaylen Townsend 5, Katelynne Roberts 2, Madelyn Stephen 2
Totals:
FG-30 (8 3-point FG) FT-9/15 PF-6.
Granite City (21):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Jerseyville rallies against Triad
In Mississippi Valley Conference play, Jerseyville rallied from a point down at the end of three quarters to defeat Triad 54-43.
Clare Breden led Jerseyville with 22 points, while Abby Manns added 13.
Triad got 14 points from Heather Rood and 10 from Caleigh Miller.
Triad (5-4) next plays Monday at home against Freeburg. Jerseyville (7-3) plays at Gillespie on Saturday.
Triad
14
9
16
4
—
43
Jerseyville
4
23
11
16
—
54
Triad (43):
Heather Rood 14, Caleigh Miller 10, Krista Cochran 6, Brooke Renspurger 6, Molly Suess 4, Ali Barisch 3
Totals:
FG-18 (2 3-point FG) FT-5/8 PF-21.
Jerseyville (54):
Clare Breden 22, Abby Manns 13, Brianna Schroeder 5, Lauren Brown 4, Hannah Hudson 4, Peyton Tisdale 4, Sally Hudson 1, Brooke Tuttle 1
Totals:
FG-19 (3 3-point FG) FT-13/25 PF-12.
Columbia advances to Candy Cane Classic title game
In the semifinals of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic, Columbia defeated Cahokia Conference rival Red Bud 54-21.
Aryn Henke reached double figures for the first time this season with a game-high 21 points. She also had five assists and six steals. Whitney Edwards scored eight points and had 11 rebounds.
Red Bud was led by Sophie Richards, who scored seven.
Columbia (5-5) advances to the tournament championship game Saturday against Alton Marquette. Red Bud will play Gibault on Saturday.
Red Bud
3
10
8
0
—
21
Columbia
17
12
21
4
—
54
Red Bud (21):
Sophie Richards 7, Sophia Koesterer 5, Alyssa Cowell 3, Makenzie Harbaugh 2, Alyssa Heller 2, Laura Juelfs 2
Totals:
FG-7 (2 3-point FG) FT-5/8 PF-10.
Columbia (54):
Aryn Henke 21, Sophia Bonaldi 9, Whitney Edwards 8, Fae Harrell 6, Lexi Touchette 6, Avrie Barthel 2, Paige Becker 2
Totals:
FG-22 (2 3-point FG) FT-8/11 PF-9.
Carlyle edges Hillsboro
Carlyle rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Hillsboro 55-53 on Thursday.
Brooklynn Smith and Molly Diekemper both had big games for the Indians. Smith scored a team-high 20 points to go with 15 rebounds. Diekemper scored 16 points and had six boards. Kali Michael added 11 points for Carlyle.
Carlyle (7-5) next plays at Wesclin on Monday.
Hillsboro
14
10
18
11
—
53
Carlyle
13
16
12
14
—
55
Hillsboro, Illinoi (53):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Carlyle (55):
Brooklynn Smith 20, Molly Diekemper 16, Kali Michael 11, Kaylee Perez 6, Meagan Holtmann 2
Totals:
FG-24 (1 3-point FG) FT-6/14 PF-13.
Boys Basketball
Madison falls to Lovejoy
Five Lovejoy players scored in double digits in a 82-77 win over Madison on Thursday.
Antwan Glasper led the way with 20 points, Nijah Carlisle pitched in 17, DeAngelo Eiland and D’Andre Loston each scored 13 and Jeremiah Perry added 11.
Madison (4-3) next plays Harrisburg (Mo.) at Webster Groves on Saturday.
Madison
14
18
22
23
—
77
Lovejoy
25
14
17
26
—
82
Madison (77):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Lovejoy (82):
Antwan Glasper 20, Nijah Carlisle 17, DeAngelo Eiland 13, D’Andre Loston 13, Jeremiah Perry 11, Christopher Allen 6, Dominique Perry 2
Totals:
FG-27 (5 3-point FG) FT-23/45 PF-4.
