Belleville East slips past O’Fallon in two overtimes

More Videos 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries Pause 0:42 Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:43 Wild final 25 seconds send O'Fallon, East to OT 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 1:21 Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 3:05 Edwardsville student creates winning app 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:08 Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Wild final 25 seconds send O'Fallon, East to OT Belleville East senior Jaylen Lacey pulled the Lancers to the top twice in a 72-68 double overtime win Friday at O’Fallon’s Panther Dome Belleville East senior Jaylen Lacey pulled the Lancers to the top twice in a 72-68 double overtime win Friday at O’Fallon’s Panther Dome Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com

Belleville East senior Jaylen Lacey pulled the Lancers to the top twice in a 72-68 double overtime win Friday at O’Fallon’s Panther Dome Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com