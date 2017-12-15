Liddell, Belleville West too much for East St. Louis

More Videos 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries Pause 1:41 West's EJ Liddell scores 30 in win over East St. Louis 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 0:43 Wild final 25 seconds send O'Fallon, East to OT 0:37 East buzzer-beater sends game to double overtime 0:42 Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 1:21 Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 3:05 Edwardsville student creates winning app Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

West's EJ Liddell scores 30 in win over East St. Louis Belleville West junior EJ Liddell talks about his 30-point outing in the Maroons’ win over East St. Louis. Belleville West junior EJ Liddell talks about his 30-point outing in the Maroons’ win over East St. Louis. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com

Belleville West junior EJ Liddell talks about his 30-point outing in the Maroons’ win over East St. Louis. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com