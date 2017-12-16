Saturday’s metro-east basketball scores and highlights

Girls basketball
Columbia girls win Candy Cane Classic championship
Columbia defeated Alton Marquette, 60-50, to clinch the championship of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic.
Sophie Bonaldi scored a game-high 21 points, and Whitney Edwards added 20 with 16 rebounds in the Eagles’ third straight victory.
It was just the second loss of the season for Marquette, which got 16 points from Lila Snider and 10 more from Lauren Fischer.
The Eagles (6-5) next play Mehlville on Thursday. Marquette, 10-2, next plays Carrollton.
Red Bud third at Gibault tourney
Red Bud finished third in the Gibault Candy Cane Classic with a 34-19 win over Gibault.
Sophie Richards led the Musketeers with 12 points and five rebounds, and Sopia Koesterer had 10 points. Makenzie Harbaugh had 10 rebounds to go with her seven points.
Gibault was led by Maddie Davis’ seven points.
Red Bud (10-4) next faces New Athens on Wednesday. Gibault (7-6) plays at Steeleville on Jan. 3.
Other scores
Mater Dei 48, Highland 41
Waterloo 42, Valmeyer 13
Father McGivney 51, White Hall North Greene 44
Boys basketball
Madison knocks off Harrisburg (Mo.)
At the Webster Grove tournament, Madison knocked off Harrisburg (Mo.) 73-66.
Cameron Jameson led Madison with 28 points, his fourth game with more than 20 points in the Trojans’ past five. He’s averaging 19.8 points per game this season.
The Trojans also got 14 points from Walter Bursey and 12 from Javonnie Moore.
Harrisburg’s Cody Karl scored a game-high 35 in the loss.
Madison (5-3) plays at Brussels on Monday.
Other scores
Alton Marquette 56, Althoff 39
Mater Dei 56, Gibault 41
