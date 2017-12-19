Basketball scores and highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boys basketball
Lancers fall short against Alton
The Alton Redbirds continue to roll through their early schedule, knocking off Southwestern Conference rival Belleville East 58-35 on Tuesday.
East led by a point after the first quarter and trailed by just five after three quarters. But the Lancers were outscored by 16 in the final frame to take the loss.
Never miss a local story.
Jaylen Lacey led the Lancers with 10 points. Alton got double figures from three players, including Malik Smith’s game-high 14. Kevin Caldwell added 12, and Donovan Clay scored 11 for Alton.
Belleville East (5-5) moves on to the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic on Dec. 28 against Quincy. Alton (7-1) will face Germantown (Tenn.) at the Centralia Holiday Tournament, also Dec. 28.
Bellvl. East
12
4
15
4
—
35
Alton
11
15
12
20
—
58
Belleville East (35):
Jaylen Lacey 10, Jared Adams 8, Jordan Yates 6, Isaiah May 3, Riley Barnes 2, Clayton Hughes 2, Kienen Waller 2, Malik Williams 2
Totals:
FG-10 (3 3-point FG) FT-12/16 PF-20.
Alton (58):
Malik Smith 14, Kevin Caldwell 12, Donovan Clay 11, Charles Miller 5, Josh Rivers 4, Darrell Smith 4, Jamal Jones 2, Ky’lun Rivers 2, Ahmad Sanders 2, Moory Woods 2
Totals:
FG-19 (5 3-point FG) FT-15/21 PF-11.
Collinsville gets win ahead of Holiday Classic
Three players reached double figures for Collinsville in a 65-45 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City on Tuesday.
The Kahoks were led by Ray’Sean Taylor’s 22 points, his 10th straight double-figure effort of the season. Keydrian Jones added 15 points, and Braeden Lemp scored 13.
Emmitt Gordon scored 13 to lead Granite City.
The Kahoks (5-5) will take the weekend off before playing host to the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic next week. Collinsville opens play against Riverview Gardens. Granite City (2-8) also will be at the Holiday Classic against Springfield Southeast on Dec. 28.
Collinsville
15
14
15
21
—
65
Granite City
7
6
16
16
—
45
Collinsville (65):
Ray’Sean Taylor 22, Keydrian Jones 15, Braeden Lemp 13, Marshall Harrison 9, Zane Baker 3, Bailey McGovern 3
Totals:
FG-21 (6 3-point FG) FT-17/23 PF-16.
Granite City (45):
Emmitt Gordon 13, Davontay Mason 9, Jerry Watson 8, Zidane Moore 6, Justin Wiley 5, Donavon Green 3, James Grote 1
Totals:
FG-17 (3 3-point FG) FT-8/20 PF-20.
Wesclin rebounds from first loss
The Wesclin Warriors rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 56-33 win over Red Bud on Tuesday.
Wesclin (7-1) fell to Salem on Friday and returns to Cahokia Conference play Friday at home against Central. Red Bud (7-3) plays at Freeburg on Friday.
Columbia wins third in a row
After a slow start to the new season, Columbia evened its record with its third win in a row Tuesday. The Eagles knocked off Carlyle in Cahokia Conference play, 47-44.
Columbia led by 10 at the half before giving way to a Carlyle run that kept the outcome in doubt through the end.
Jon Peterson scored 15 to lead Columbia, hitting 6 of 7 shots from the field. Jordan Holmes added 10 points.
Carlyle got 14 points each from Luke Boatright and Tyler Siever.
The Eagles (4-4) will face Freeburg on Dec. 27. Carlyle (3-6) played Highland at the Mater Dei Tournament, also Dec. 27.
Columbia
14
11
14
8
—
47
Carlyle
8
7
16
13
—
44
Columbia (47):
Jon Peterson 15, Jordan Holmes 10, Riley Hubler 7, Jacob O’Connor 6, Cole Khoury 4, Drew Worley 3, Jared Germain 2
Totals:
FG-18 (3 3-point FG) FT-8/12 PF-17.
Carlyle (44):
Luke Boatright 14, Tyler Siever 14, Nick Becker 8, Caleb Darr 4, Dawson Reinacher 4
Totals:
FG-17 (3 3-point FG) FT-7/15 PF-13.
Mascoutah gets win over Jersey
Mascoutah evened its record with a 64-56 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jerseyville on Tuesday.
The Indians, 4-4 and winners of two straight, next play Madison on Thursday. Jerseyville (4-6) is off until opening play at the Pinckneyville Tournament against Elverado.
Mascoutah
14
20
13
17
—
64
Jerseyville
14
18
9
15
—
56
Mascoutah (64):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Jerseyville (56):
Kurt Hall 22, Blake Wittman 17, Brett Tuttle 5, Nathan Goldacker 4, Coby Gibson 2, Matthew Jackson 2, Lucas Ross 2, AJ Shaw 2
Totals:
FG-20 (10 3-point FG) FT-6/13 PF-22.
Lebanon falls to Staunton
Lebanon got 15 points and 10 rebounds from David Krumsieg but suffered a 48-28 loss to Staunton on Tuesday.
The Greyhounds (6-3) next face Triad at the Columbia Tournament on Dec. 27.
Lebanon
5
7
12
4
—
28
Staunton
7
13
10
18
—
48
Lebanon (28):
David Krumsieg 15, Parker Grob 6, Luke Krumsieg 4, Brandon Goetter 3
Totals:
FG-9 (3 3-point FG) FT-7/15 PF-13.
Staunton (48):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Father McGivney wastes big game by Shumate
Luke Shumate scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds for Father McGivney, but the Griffins lost to Civic Memorial 51-42 on Tuesday.
JaQuan Adams led CM with his own double-double, shooting 9 of 14 from the field for 18 points to go with 11 rebounds.
Bryce Zupan added 11 points for CM while Kellen Weir added 12 for Father McGivney.
The Griffins (2-6) next play at Hillsboro on Friday. CM (7-3) plays Gibault at the Columbia Tournament on Dec. 27.
Fath.McGivney
7
13
14
8
—
42
Civic Mem.
10
13
18
10
—
51
Father McGivney (42):
Logan Shumate 18, Kellen Weir 12, Alex Loeffler 8, Dan Jones 4
Totals:
FG-17 (2 3-point FG) FT-6/11 PF-12.
Civic Memorial (51):
JaQuan Adams 18, Bryce Zupan 11, Caden Clark 8, Geoffrey Withers 6, Kaleb Denney 4, Will Buhs 2, Jacob Coleman 2
Totals:
FG-22 (2 3-point FG) FT-5/11 PF-10.
Girls basketball
O’Fallon gets back on winning track
O’Fallon rebounded from a Southwestern Conference loss to Belleville East last week to knock off Belleville West 57-30 on Tuesday.
Sydney Thurwalker led the way for the Panthers with 18 points, while Amelia Bell pitched in another 10.
West was led by Shaniah Nunn’s 12 points and Kwanisha Quarles’ 11.
The Panthers (9-1) next play at the Mascoutah Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 against Triad. The Maroons (1-10) play in Mascoutah as well and will tip off against Carbondale, also Dec. 27.
O’Fallon
16
17
17
7
—
57
Bellvl. West
5
2
5
18
—
30
O’Fallon (57):
Sydney Thurwalker 18, Amelia Bell 10, Makayla Best 7, Ashley Schloer 6, Reyna Bullock 5, Kayla Gordon 5, McKenzie Chamberlain 4, Caroline Keller 2
Totals:
FG-21 (1 3-point FG) FT-14/27 PF-9.
Belleville West (30):
Shaniah Nunn 12, Kwanisha Quarles 11, Dejah Brown 3, Jessica Coughlin 2, TyKiaza Jones 2
Totals:
FG-12 (3 3-point FG) FT-3/6 PF-17.
Collinsville dominates Granite City
Collinsville opened a 16-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 63-18 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City on Tuesday.
The Kahoks (4-7) next play at Jerseyville on Thursday. Granite City (1-5) plays Hazelwood East at the Duchesne Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.
Triad outlasts Freeburg
Triad rallied ahead of Freeburg for a 44-29 win Tuesday.
The Knights led by a point at the half and by just two after three quarters, but a 13-point fourth-quarter advantage put Triad in command.
Ali Barisch and Heather Rood scored nine points each to lead the Knights.
Lily Oliver led Freeburg with eight points .
Freeburg fell to 5-2 after consecutive losses. The Midgets next play at the Lebanon Tournament against Roxana on Tuesday. Triad (6-4) faces O’Fallon at the Mascoutah Tournament on Dec. 27.
Freeburg
5
11
8
5
—
29
Triad
8
9
9
18
—
44
Freeburg (29):
Lily Oliver 8, Kayla Mueller 7, Colleen Cockrell 6, Ellie Eichenlaub 4, Haley Kimes 2, Kayla Whitworth 2
Totals:
FG-11 (3 3-point FG) FT-4/7 PF-15.
Triad (44):
Ali Barisch 9, Heather Rood 9, Caleigh Miller 8, Krista Cochran 6, Brooke Renspurger 6, Molly Suess 6
Totals:
FG-15 (3 3-point FG) FT-11/13 PF-9.
Mascoutah gets first win
Amaya Keeling scored 22 points to lead Mascoutah to its first win of the season, a 49-41 triumph over Centralia.
Alanna Brooks added 11 points, and Danee Strong added 10 with seven rebounds in the victory.
The Indians next face Central at their own holiday tournament Dec. 27. Centralia fell to 1-9.
Comments