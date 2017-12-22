Metro-east high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday, Dec. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL
East St. Louis bounces back with win
The East St. Louis Flyers bounced back from three consecutive losses in Southwestern Conference play to defeat Saint Louis University High School, 53-43, on Friday.
Senior transfer Joe Reece led the way for East Side with his fourth double-double of the season. He scored 18 points with a game-high 12 rebounds. Junior Terrence Hargrove Jr. had a game-high 19 points to go with seven boards.
Never miss a local story.
The Flyers (5-4) open play at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic against Urbana on Thursday at 4 p.m.
SLUH
11
10
9
13
—
43
E. St. Louis
15
20
6
12
—
53
St. Louis U. High (43):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
East St. Louis (53):
Terrance Hargrove Jr. 19; Joe Reece 18; Jashawn Anderson 9; Imunique Williams 5; James Collins 2
Totals:
FG-21 (3 3-point FG) FT-8/10 PF-11.
Okawville continues winning ways
The Okawville Rockets won their fifth game in a row with a 61-37 defeat of Gibault on Friday night.
Three Okawville players reached double figures including Wyatt Krohne’s game-high 21 points. Luke Hensler pitched in for the Rockets with 14 points and Lane Schilling added 10.
Gibault was led by Karson Huels’ 16 points.
Gibault (2-7) begins play in the Columbia Holiday Tournament against Valemeyer on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Okawville (8-1) faces Highland at Mater Dei on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
’
Gibault
11
11
3
12
—
37
Okawville
19
17
15
10
—
61
Gibault (37):
Karson Huels 16; Logan Doerr 8; Josh Besserman 6; John Adams 4; Carter Kesler 2; Gavin Kohnz 1
Totals:
FG-15 (5 3-point FG) FT-2/4 PF-12.
Okawville (61):
Wyatt Krohne 21; Luke Hensler 14; Lane Schilling 10; Payten Harre 7; Will Aubel 5; Caleb Frederking 2; Tyler Roesener 2
Totals:
FG-23 (6 3-point FG) FT-9/10 PF-0.
Mater Dei rolls into tournament with win
Mater Dei continued its climb back to the .500 mark with a 54-45 win over Olney East Richland on Friday night.
The Knights have won two in a row as they prepare for play in their own holiday tournament next week.
Mater Dei (4-5) will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central girls win seventh straight
The Breese Central girls continued to roll with their seventh win in a row, a 42-22 Cahokia Conference victory of Freeburg.
During their current streak, the Cougars have won by an average margin of 19.7 points. Their only loss to unbeaten Lebanon was back on Nov. 22.
The Midgets have lost three straight.
Freeburg (5-3) next plays in the Lebanon Holiday Tournament against Roxana on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Central (10-1) plays at the Mascoutah Tournament, where it will face the host Indians at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments