Boys Basketball

Waterloo, Triad, Freeburg, Sparta all post tourney victories

By Garen Vartanian

gvartanian@bnd.com

December 27, 2017 09:44 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Here is a recap of Wednesday’s action at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament:

Sparta 65, Valmeyer 53

The Bulldogs knocked off the Pirates in the tourney opener 65-53. Sophomore Deon Clark led the Sparta (2-5) with 15 points, while senior Michael Chism paced the Valmeyer Pirates with 23 points. The Bulldogs resume tournament action at 11:30 a.m. Thursday vs. Lebanon.

Triad 44, Lebanon 40

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Knights slipped past the Greyhounds 44-40 in game two of the day. Senior Kyle Cox scored 15 points for Triad (6-4), while junior Parker Grob led Lebanon (6-4) with 18 points. The Knights take on Marquette at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Greyhounds face Sparta and then Waterloo at 4:30 p.m.

Freeburg 50, Dupo 42

The Midgets eased past the Tigers 50-42 in the third game of the day. Sophomore Luke Ervie and junior Carson Smith led Freeburg (5-6) with eight points apiece, while sophomore Tyler Touchette anchored Dupo (0-11) with 16 points. The Midgets play Civic Memorial at 1 p.m. Thursday, while the Tigers battle Valmeyer at 10 a.m. and then Columbia at 2:30 p.m.

Waterloo 68, Valmeyer 49

Waterloo defeated Valmeyer 68-49 in game four of the day. Senior Jackson Ivers paced Waterloo (3-8) with 23 points, while sophomore Phillip Reinhardt notched 20 points for the Pirates (5-7). Valmeyer plays Dupo on Thursday.

Civic Memorial 54, Gibault 36

The Eagles upended the Hawks 54-36 in the fifth game of the day. Senior Caden Clark led Civic Memorial (8-3) with 20 points, while junior Karsen Huels scored 17 points for Gibault (2-8). The Eagles square off with Freeburg on Thursday, while the Hawks play Columbia at 7 p.m.

Marquette 66, Waterloo 49

In the final game of the day, the Explorers rolled past the Bulldogs 66-49. Senior Reagan Snider led Marquette (10-0) with 22 points, while junior Tre Wahlig collected 17 points for the Bulldogs (3-9). The Explorers play Triad on Thursday, while the Bulldogs face Lebanon.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois

    Mark Smith chooses Illinois over Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky and Ohio State, to continue his basketball career.

Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois

Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois 3:35

Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois
Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors 1:55

Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors
Mark Smith scores 45 for Edwardsville in sectional final win 1:11

Mark Smith scores 45 for Edwardsville in sectional final win

View More Video