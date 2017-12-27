Waterloo, Triad, Freeburg, Sparta all post tourney victories

Here is a recap of Wednesday’s action at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament:
Sparta 65, Valmeyer 53
The Bulldogs knocked off the Pirates in the tourney opener 65-53. Sophomore Deon Clark led the Sparta (2-5) with 15 points, while senior Michael Chism paced the Valmeyer Pirates with 23 points. The Bulldogs resume tournament action at 11:30 a.m. Thursday vs. Lebanon.
Triad 44, Lebanon 40
The Knights slipped past the Greyhounds 44-40 in game two of the day. Senior Kyle Cox scored 15 points for Triad (6-4), while junior Parker Grob led Lebanon (6-4) with 18 points. The Knights take on Marquette at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Greyhounds face Sparta and then Waterloo at 4:30 p.m.
Freeburg 50, Dupo 42
The Midgets eased past the Tigers 50-42 in the third game of the day. Sophomore Luke Ervie and junior Carson Smith led Freeburg (5-6) with eight points apiece, while sophomore Tyler Touchette anchored Dupo (0-11) with 16 points. The Midgets play Civic Memorial at 1 p.m. Thursday, while the Tigers battle Valmeyer at 10 a.m. and then Columbia at 2:30 p.m.
Waterloo 68, Valmeyer 49
Waterloo defeated Valmeyer 68-49 in game four of the day. Senior Jackson Ivers paced Waterloo (3-8) with 23 points, while sophomore Phillip Reinhardt notched 20 points for the Pirates (5-7). Valmeyer plays Dupo on Thursday.
Civic Memorial 54, Gibault 36
The Eagles upended the Hawks 54-36 in the fifth game of the day. Senior Caden Clark led Civic Memorial (8-3) with 20 points, while junior Karsen Huels scored 17 points for Gibault (2-8). The Eagles square off with Freeburg on Thursday, while the Hawks play Columbia at 7 p.m.
Marquette 66, Waterloo 49
In the final game of the day, the Explorers rolled past the Bulldogs 66-49. Senior Reagan Snider led Marquette (10-0) with 22 points, while junior Tre Wahlig collected 17 points for the Bulldogs (3-9). The Explorers play Triad on Thursday, while the Bulldogs face Lebanon.
