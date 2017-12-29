Marquette, Civic Memorial advance to championship game

Marquette breezed to the championship game of the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament by downing Lebanon 70-22 on Friday afternoon.
The Explorers (12-0) will face Civic Memorial (9-4) — which posted a 54-48 win against host Columbia on Friday — for the championship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Marquette and CM matched up earlier this season with the Explorers prevailing 58-38 on Nov. 28.
Overall, Marquette — seeking its second-straight tourney title and fifth since 2011 — dominated from the outset against the Greyhounds in game three of tournament action Friday, leading 24-2 after one quarter and 38-13 at halftime. Senior Sammy Green paced the Explorers with 14 points, while junior Davon Berry added 12 points. Senior David Krumsieg had 15 points for Lebanon (7-6).
Meanwhile, Civic Memorial led 33-32 after three quarters before outscoring Columbia 21-16 to post a six-point victory in the sixth game of the day. Senior Jaquan Adams led CM with 21 points, and fellow senior Caden Clark added 14 points. Sophomore Jacob O’Connor led Columbia (7-5) with 14 points, and classmate Sam Horner added 12 points.
In other games Saturday, Valmeyer (7-7) faces Lebanon for seventh place at 2 p.m.; Freeburg (7-6) battles Waterloo (4-10) for fifth place at 3:30 p.m.; and Columbia takes on Triad (8-5) for third place at 5 p.m.
Here is a recap of the rest of Friday’s action:
Sparta 41, Dupo 38
The Bulldogs posted a 41-38 victory against the Tigers in the opening game of the day. Sophomore Kerry Harris led Sparta (3-6) with 10 points, while sophomore Malik Calhoun had a team-best 10 points for Dupo (0-14), which next plays at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Valley Park (Mo.).
Valmeyer 57, Gibault 52
The Pirates slipped past the Hawks 57-52 in game two. Senior Michael Chism led Valmeyer (7-7) with 20 points, while junior Dylan Altadonna collected 18 points for Gibault (2-10).
Triad 63, Sparta 35
The Knights rolled past the Bulldogs 63-35 in game four. Senior Kyle Cox led Triad with 17 points, while senior Jonah Boston and sophomore Timberland Lucas had eight points apiece for Sparta (3-7), which is off until hosting Marissa at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 27.
Freeburg 49, Gibault 38
The Midgets knocked off the Hawks 49-38 in the fifth game of the day. Sophomore Luke Ervie anchored Freeburg with 15 points, while junior Karson Huels had 13 points for the Hawks (2-11). Gibault resumes action at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Civic Memorial.
Triad 111, Waterloo 106 (6 OT)
In the final game Friday, the Knights outlasted the Bulldogs 111-106 in a marathon thriller that lasted a whopping six overtimes.
Comments