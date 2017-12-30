Alton Marquette wins Columbia-Freeburg tournament title

The Alton Marquette Explorers held Civic Memorial to just seven points in the first half as they went on to a 52-37 win in the title game of the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Columbia High School.
The Explorers (13-0) led 14-4 after one quarter and 21-7 at halftime. Civic Memorial (9-5) would get no closer the rest of the night.
Reagan Snider led Marquette with 19 points, while Isaiah Ervin added 11 points and Jake Hall chipped in with 10. Junior Caden Clark was the only Eagles player in double figures with 10 points.
Columbia 58, Triad 38
Never miss a local story.
Perhaps still feeling the effects of a wild 111-106 win in six overtimes against Mississippi Valley Conference rival Waterloo, the Triad Knights fell short in the third-place game against tournament co-host Columbia.
The Eagles (8-5) jumped out to a 16-8 lead and never trailed as they romped to the third-place trophy.
Junior Jon Peterson connected on 8 of 10 shot attempts and scored 19 points to lead the way for Columbia, while Jacob O’Connor added 15 points. O’Connor was a perfect 6 of 6 from the floor.
Luke Cox led Triad (8-6) with nine points.
Waterloo 40, Freeburg 38
The Bulldogs outscored Freeburg 13-8 in the final quarter for a come-from-behind win in the fifth-place game.
Tre Wahlig led the Bulldogs (5-10) with 16 points, while Ross Schrader added 11. Luke Ervie led Freeburg (7-7) with a game-high 19 points.
Valmeyer 66, Lebanon 55
Valmeyer sharpshooter Michael Chism connected on 3 of 4 shots from beyond the 3-point line and scored 25 points as the Pirates (8-7) edged Lebanon in the seventh-place game.
Phillip Reinhardt added 14 points for Valmeyer, while Lebanon (7-7) was led by Parker Grob with 15 points.
David Krumsieg added 14 points for the Greyhounds.
Comments