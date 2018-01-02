High school basketball scores and highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 2

Girls Basketball
Althoff tops Marion in South Seven
Tiffani Siekmann scored 14 points to lead the Althoff Crusaders past Marion in South Seven Conference play, 47-36, Tuesday.
Nine other players scored for Althoff, including Gabby Siekmann and Katie Wemhoener, who scored nine points each.
Never miss a local story.
Althoff (9-10) plays next at Mater Dei on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Marion
8
4
6
18
—
36
Althoff
12
13
16
6
—
47
Marion (36):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Althoff (47):
Tiffani Siekmann 14, Gabby Siekmann 9, Katie Wemhoener 9, Payton Jackson 4, Megan Lewis 3, Anaya Davis 2, Claire Franke 2, Nariah Parks 2, Mary Wessel 2
Totals:
FG-18 (7 3-point FG) FT-4/6 PF-10.
Wesclin falls at Greenville
Wesclin girls fell to Greenville, 53-34 Tuesday.
Jenna Haselhorst and Gracie Reymond scored eight points each to lead the Warriors, who fell to 5-13. Greenville improved to 12-5.
Wesclin will be back home against Columbia on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Wesclin
6
7
9
12
—
34
Greenville
14
6
12
21
—
53
Wesclin (34):
Jenna Haselhorst 8, Gracie Reymond 8, Ellie Wessel 6, Kelsey Bray 4, Bailey Bell 2, Mckenzie Hancock 2, Lauren Rakers 2, Kavali Tanuvasa-Lole 2
Totals:
FG-14 (2 3-point FG) FT-4/8 PF-9.
Greenville (53):
Ally Cantrill 13, Megan Hallemann 10, Madison Gerdes 9, Nancy Fritzsche 6, Shauntaya Green 6, Kalie Meadows 4, Rylee Pickett 3, Hannah Simpson 2
Totals:
FG-22 (4 3-point FG) FT-5/10 PF-14.
Boys Basketball
Red Bud back on winning track
Red Bud got back on the winning track with its return to Cahokia Conference competition Tuesday. The Musketeers knocked off Valmeyer, 48-42.
Alex Kueker led the way for Red Bud with 12 points while Blake Cowell added 11.
Valmeyer got double figures from Owen Miller and Machael Chism, who scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
Red Bud (8-4) plays next at Marissa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Valmeyer fell to 8-8.
Red Bud
11
19
3
15
—
48
Valmeyer
6
15
10
11
—
42
Red Bud (48):
Alex Kueker 12, Blake Cowell 11, Alex Sievers 8, Alex Birchler 4, Griffin Ziebold 4, Caleb Reichmann 3, Carter Wiegard 3, Shaye Carter 2, Jaden Birkner 1,
Totals:
FG-17 (6 3-point FG) FT-8/16 PF-20.
Valmeyer (42):
Owen Miller 12, Michael Chism 10, Philip Reinhardt 9, Jacob Rowold 6, Cole Juelfs 5
Totals:
FG-11 (7 3-point FG) FT-13/22 PF-16.
Salem tops Freeburg
In Cahokia Conference play Tuesday, Salem got 17 points from Damond Crosby in a 55-44 win over Freeburg.
The Wildcats also got 12 points from Dawson Linder and 10 from Kaden Wayer.
Freeburg was led by Zach Muir’s 12 with Luke Ervie and Carson Smith adding 10 points each.
Freeburg (7-8) next faces Wesclin at home Friday at 7:45 p.m.
Salem
0
0
0
0
—
55
Freeburg
0
0
0
0
—
44
Salem (55):
Damond Crosby 17, Dawson Linder 12, Kaden Wayer 10, Cord Brown 6, Remingten Carpenter 3, Max Phillips 3, Brett Whitney 2, Hayden Wimberly 2
Totals:
FG-20 (4 3-point FG) FT-11/17 PF-0.
Freeburg (44):
Zach Muir 12, Luke Ervie 10, Carson Smith 10, Owen Smith 4, Connor Diecker 3, Brendan Meng 3, Chandler Bonta 2
Totals:
FG-15 (4 3-point FG) FT-10/18 PF-17.
Comments